Watch Outlander Online: Season 5 Episode 6

Did Jamie go to battle?

On Outlander Season 5 Episode 6, he was forced to come to terms with the fact that his conflict was no longer with one person. 

Turmoil in Heaven - Outlander Season 5 Episode 6

With the Regulator Rebellion continuing to to cause problems, it meant there was more at stake than ever. 

Meanwhile, Claire made a devastating decision that could change the trajectory of her life for good. 

What twist changed things?

Watch Outlander Season 5 Episode 6 Online

Outlander Season 5 Episode 6 Quotes

Tryon: As I said to you when you first arrived on these shores, Mr. Fraser, there is the law...
Jamie: And there is what is done.

There we have it. River Run has a new master.

Jamie

Outlander Season 5 Episode 6

