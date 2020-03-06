Watch Station 19 Online: Season 3 Episode 7

Did Ben find out the truth about the missing Fentanyl?

On Station 19 Season 3 Episode 7, he made it clear he thought Sullivan was the one to blame. 

Dixon and Sullivan - Station 19 Season 3 Episode 7

However, he learned something worrying about another Station 19er. 

Meanwhile, Jack and Rigo tried to overcome their differences as they worked together to save a life. 

What did they learn about each another?

Elsewhere, Andy questioned her future at the firehouse after another argument with her father. 

Watch Station 19 Season 3 Episode 7 Online

Station 19 Season 3 Episode 7 Quotes

Travis: So does it turn into a hospital like a Transformer?
Ben: No, it is a hospital.
Vic: Ah yeah, but where’s the crappy cafeteria food and smell of sadness?

Andy: This is the last, last time. We can’t be roommates who have sex.
Jack: Lots of roommates have sex.
Andy: Yeah, they’re called married couples.

Station 19 Season 3 Episode 7

