Watch Station 19 Online: Season 3 Episode 7

Did Ben find out the truth about the missing Fentanyl?

On Station 19 Season 3 Episode 7, he made it clear he thought Sullivan was the one to blame.

However, he learned something worrying about another Station 19er.

Meanwhile, Jack and Rigo tried to overcome their differences as they worked together to save a life.

What did they learn about each another?

Elsewhere, Andy questioned her future at the firehouse after another argument with her father.

Use the video above to watch Station 19 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.