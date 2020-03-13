Watch Station 19 Online: Season 3 Episode 8

Did Sullivan get the assistance he needed?

On Station 19 Season 3 Episode 8, he turned to Amelia when he realized that the drug use was consuming his life. 

Jack scene - Station 19 Season 3 Episode 8

Amelia told him a cautionary tale. 

Meanwhile, the crew responded to a drunk driver scene that left many dead. 

Elsewhere, Dean was going through a tough time and Pruitt stepped up to help him. 

What did Andy do?

Watch Station 19 Season 3 Episode 8 Online

Station 19 Season 3 Episode 8 Quotes

Travis: It does get easier, a little.
Emmett: I don’t need you to baby me,
Travis: OK, then, enjoy the carnage.

Ben: Hey, um, when Webber was caught drinking on the job, how did you…did you ever consider not turning him in?
Bailey: Who’s drinking on the job?
Ben: I didn’t say.
Bailey: Did you not think I would crack your master code?
Ben: I’m not sure it even happened.
Bailey: But if it did happen, is…is that how Vasquez got hurt?
Ben: What? What? No, no. OK, look, it’s not anyone all right. Just it’s probably a counting error.
Bailey: Counting error, as in drugs?
Ben: I didn’t say drugs.
Bailey: Well, what else would you be counting?
Ben: OK, OK, you know what? Never mind. Never mind. I’m probably wrong about the whole thing. I shouldn’t have mentioned it.
Bailey: No, you shouldn’t have, but if whatever it is that you know puts you in a bed like Vasquez, so help me god Ben Warren.

