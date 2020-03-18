Watch The Flash Online: Season 6 Episode 15

Did Sunshine bring darkness to Central City?

On The Flash Season 6 Episode 15, Barry had to go up against a dangerous new meta with a power that could change the world for everyone.

Meanwhile, Cisco decided that helping Nash would not hinder the case, and that it would would benefit the entire team.

Elsewhere, Iris tried to make sense of what was coming after her big announcement.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.