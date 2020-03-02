Watch When Calls the Heart Online: Season 7 Episode 2

Did Elizabeth manage to get through to Nathan?

On When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 2, Nathan's father arived in town after recently being released from jail. 

The Busybody - When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 2

Tensions came to light after it emerged that the father was intent on staying put in town. 

With all eyes on the family due to the whole jail thing, everyone was at odds. 

Meanwhile, one character took ill, leading to a dangerous turn of events. 

Watch When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 2 Online

Use the video above to watch When Calls The Heart online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 2 Quotes

I don't need your money. I need my family.

Archie

Jesse: Clara wants to have our wedding down by the pond.
Rosemary: Jesse. Think carefully about that. It's so damp down there, and mucky. The things that could go wrong. What if it rains?
Jesse: Still, I kind of like the pond idea.
Clara: Me, too. I can't think of anything more perfect.
Jesse: The bride has spoken.

When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 2 Photos

Baby Jack Reaction - When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 2
Cornering Ned - When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 2
The Busybody - When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 2
Carson Has an Idea - When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 2
Music to her Ears - When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 2
Tummy Troubles - When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 2
