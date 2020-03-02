Watch When Calls the Heart Online: Season 7 Episode 2

Did Elizabeth manage to get through to Nathan?

On When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 2, Nathan's father arived in town after recently being released from jail.

Tensions came to light after it emerged that the father was intent on staying put in town.

With all eyes on the family due to the whole jail thing, everyone was at odds.

Meanwhile, one character took ill, leading to a dangerous turn of events.

Use the video above to watch When Calls The Heart online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.