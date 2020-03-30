Watch When Calls the Heart Online: Season 7 Episode 6

at .

Did Clara and Jesse get their dream wedding?

On When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 6, the town, led by Elizabeth, put everything aside to secure the best wedding for them. 

Lucas Enjoys the Festivities - When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 6

However, a past secret threatened to tear the entire town apart before the couple made it down the aisle. 

Meanwhile, Elizabeth struggled with her two suitors. 

Did she get some much-needed clarity on the matter?

Watch When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 6 Online

Use the video above to watch When Calls the Heart online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

37 TV Characters Who Would Rain on Your Parade
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 6 Quotes

Lucas: Love certainly is special.
Elizabeth: You sound like a hopeless romantic.
Lucas: More like a hopeful one.

When you find the right person, love and commitment comes easy even when life gets hard.

Elizabeth

When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 6

When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 6 Photos

Bearing of the Rings - When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 6
Lucas Enjoys the Festivities - When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 6
A Nest for the Wedding Rings - When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 6
Bridesmaid Bouquet - When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 6
Rosemary Chats with Elizabeth at the Wedding - When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 6
Elizabeth Walks Down the Aisle - When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 6
  1. When Calls the Heart
  2. When Calls the Heart Season 7
  3. When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 6
  4. Watch When Calls the Heart Online: Season 7 Episode 6