Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Online: Season 1 Episode 4

at .

Did Zoey make the right call?

On Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 4, the singing sensation found herself questioning her own faith and why she was given the powers. 

Zoey and her croissant - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 4

Did confronting her own thoughts on things allow her to move forward with her new status?

Meanwhile, David created a "big moment" for Mitch that delivered another showstopping musical performance. 

Which other characters participated?

Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 4 Online

Use the video above to watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

17 Endgame 'Ships We Love With Endings We Hate
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 4 Quotes

I can't imagine hiding myself from the world. I'm a Leo baby, brave, bold, beautiful!

Mo

The next time you hear my heart singing stop listening. I don't want you in my audience.

Mo

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 4

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 4 Photos

Joan Wrecking Ball - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 4
Zoey and her croissant - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 4
Max in red shirt - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 4
Joan and coffee - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 4
Mo crying - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 4
Mo watching fire - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 4
  1. Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
  2. Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1
  3. Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 4
  4. Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Online: Season 1 Episode 4