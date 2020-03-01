Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 4 Review: Zoey's Extraordiary Neighbor

Whether or not Zoey believes in miracles, she certainly made a few happen on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 4.

We're finally, at the request of many, given a more personal look into Mo's life.

Zoey worked an impressive trifecta this hour, switching between three people in need: Mo, Bonnie, and Joan.

Mo's been the personality of the show with their witty remarks and larger-than-life personality, and they finally gave their first inner song performance of The Great Pretender.

After informing Zoey that the downstair's tenant Bonnie suffered from agoraphobia and locked herself in her apartment at all times, Mo expressed they could never imagine hiding their true self from the world.

They've been safe thus far from Zoey, but it didn't take long for Zoey's musical power to pry Mo's inner feelings out into the open.

With any personality that large, you can always suspect it's a front for something much larger hiding in the background.

And for Mo, this happened to be their history with church and religion typically not accepting their gender-fluidity.

It wasn't that their current pastor wasn't accepting because he sure was. Honestly, he was one of the most "woke" pastors I've ever seen! I hate that I just used that word, but it just fits so well.

While Zoey was ousted by Mo, she set out to focus on Bonnie and Joan. Dare I say it looks like she acquired a bit of a savior complex alongside her musical powers.

But I guess as we were shown during the previous episode, the songs are not things she can ignore, or else they'll continue coming back to haunt her.

And no offense, but I would prefer a one and done of Wrecking Ball, not on loop, thank you.

Zoey thought she had helped Joan with her marriage, but as she learned it's not going to take a day for someone to heal after ending a toxic relationship.

My fingers remain crossed that Joan does not end up going back to Charlie.

Although, she went through the proper stages of a breakup.

Step one, reinvent yourself with a highly unsustaining fad health diet.

Just eat the carbs, ladies and gents!

While Zoey tried talking to Mo about their feelings they wouldn't budge, leading Zoey to be forced into following them to church.

I'd say that was the most sensible thing to do. If your friend is sad and won't tell you what's going on follow them until you figure out what's bothering them.

The moment Zoey was following Mo with her yellow rain jacket among a sea of black umbrellas was so metaphorical.

Props to the writers and directors for the small things that make the scenes perfectly coincide with the storyline.

Zoey's struggle with religion stemmed from a place of complete lack of exposure, which I was honestly surprised by.

Maggie told Zoey it was due to her own desire for "perpetual seeking" alongside Mitch's lapsed Catholic identity.

It was intriguing seeing the distress that being both raised around religion and being raised without hindered Zoey and Mo.

Albeit, in very different ways. And as Maggie put it, the way Zoey's mind works it makes it hard for her to truly understand faith.

Especially, how one could have faith in something that doesn't accept him or her unless they're prescribed under the religion's strict regimen.

With mathematics and science we're taught there's always an answer for everything, even if we have yet to find the answer, it's out there somewhere waiting to be discovered.

Mo stopped attending church due to their feeling of hypocrisy. How could they continue leading two lives if they believed in a religion that preached living your truth.

Continuously, Zoey stopped by Bonnie's door to let her know that someday the Caribbean was a possibility and that she would be there to help Bonnie take those necessary steps to get there.

It took a miracle, but Bonnie eventually opened her door.

To Zoey's surprise, her incessant knocks and one-sided conversations with Bonnie's door struck a chord.

Zoey took the long trek with Bonnie up to Mo's door to drop off a rent check. I guess this was enough of a miracle for Mo to realize that if Bonnie had enough courage to come out and face her fears, they could do the same.

As Mo performed the perfect rendition of This Little Light of Mine, they stood at the front of their congregation in a full dress and wig unafraid of shining their bring light onto the world, no filter.

It was a perfect ending to a strong episode! The emotions and hard questions posed in this hurried hour left a sweet taste in my mouth. I look forward to next week's installment. Who will Zoey's next "charity case" be? Any guesses?

Additional Side Notes:

Champagne out of a mason jar and a mug, can it get any more millennial than that? Or maybe that's just the reality of living in San Francisco.



SPRQ Point's breakfast bar is equivalent to a 5-star hotel's continental breakfast setup! Is this really what tech startups are like?



Skylar Astin's theater background beautifully shined through his opera number. His pop song deliveries aren't nearly as strong. Maybe they should consider only having him perform operatic ballads.

Zoey's joke about being "very tuned into other people's inner tunes," classic. We love a good pun!



Also, I must know! Do you think the pastor's perfect bullseye throws were real? They didn't do a cut of the shot! So, it has to be his party trick that the writers felt compelled to include in the show.



The gender-reveal party was an ironic opposition to Mo's gender fluidity storyline. The need we feel as a society to place a gender onto a baby, in comparison to the moment we grow up and realize that gender identity is a social construct, I've been enlightened!

While at the SCAD aTVfest in Atlanta yesterday, we had a chance to speak very briefly with some of the cast and the choreographer, Mandy Moore, about their Zoey's experiences, so enjoy these short videos before you comment!

Whose got the music in them? Everyone on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, that's who!

