Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Online: Season 1 Episode 6

Did Zoey come clean about her thoughts?

On Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 6, the singer was forced to attend Simon's engagement party.

Meanwhile, Maggaie had a night out alone, but things did not go as planned.

Who did she meet?

Elsewhere, Things got complicated for Zoey when she reconnected with an old fried.

Did it allow her to move forward with her life?

Use the video above to watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.