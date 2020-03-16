Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Online: Season 1 Episode 6

Did Zoey come clean about her thoughts?

On Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 6, the singer was forced to attend Simon's engagement party. 

Mo engagement party - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 6

Meanwhile, Maggaie had a night out alone, but things did not go as planned. 

Who did she meet?

Elsewhere, Things got complicated for Zoey when she reconnected with an old fried. 

Did it allow her to move forward with her life?

Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 6 Online

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 6 Quotes

Like if there were awards for break-ups, "The Breakies," I'd at least get a nomination.

Max

Mo: Let me get this straight. You're coming back to make sure that she's ok with the fact that you're still dumping her?
Max: Yeah, I guess so.
Mo: Straight people ...

