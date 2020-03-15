Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 6 Review: Zoey's Extraordinary Night Out

So much happened on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 6! We picked up exactly where we left off after Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 5, and I'm extremely proud to announce my previous prediction was correct.

Zoey and Simon were sensible enough not to kiss, but things were still left extremely awkward between the two. Reasonably so!

I mean, Simon literally celebrated his engagement party the next evening.

Many movies and TV shows have taught us this lesson time and again -- don't fall for someone who is unavailable.

Just don't; it will never end well.

Even if you think the person is going to dump their significant other to be with you, that cfreates a complicated beginning, and someone is bound to get hurt.

Like if there were awards for break-ups, "The Breakies," I'd at least get a nomination. Max Permalink: Like if there were awards for break-ups, "The Breakies," I'd at least get a nomination.

Permalink: Like if there were awards for break-ups, "The Breakies," I'd at least get a nomination.

Always choose the person right in front of you! Wink, wink c'mon Zoey; choose Max!

Since Max's breakup with Autumn, he felt freer and open enough to awaken his suppressed emotions for Zoey.

All the Max and Zoey shippers had a reason to squeal. I sure did!

Mo: Let me get this straight. You're coming back to make sure that she's ok with the fact that you're still dumping her?

Max: Yeah, I guess so.

Mo: Straight people ... Permalink: Straight people ...

Permalink: Straight people ...

Mo decided to take on Max as a project and give him a full-on makeover, and when Zoey stopped by, she glimpsed a shirtless Max.

They say men are visual animals, but boy, Skylar Astin had us all gawking at the screen. I mean, damn, how Zoey didn't automatically shout "I choose you," I don't understand.

Meanwhile, Jessica tracked down Zoey to help her with a project for Simon.

I'm not sure whether Jessica's lack of jealousy toward Zoey was nearly a backhanded compliment or downright naivety.

Luckily, Zoey had an excuse to skip Jessica and Simon's party. What better way to spend a night than to grab drinks with your boss to celebrate the signing of her divorce papers?

I've gotta say, I love the dynamic duo Zoey and Joan are becoming. Four shots in and Joan became a different person, certainly a boss I'd want!

She made the grave mistake of dragging Zoey to the engagement party. While Joan had some fun with Toblerone and Leif Stroganoff, Zoey had an unforgettable night, too.

Zoey confided in Maggie and broke down over her feelings toward Simon. Little did she know that Jessica heard every word of her confession.

I didn't know what to think of the situation, only that it was unfortunate.

I meant a therapist, not an arsonist. Jessica Permalink: I meant a therapist, not an arsonist.

Permalink: I meant a therapist, not an arsonist.

Zoey and Simon didn't mean for feelings to get in the way; they just happened. Those who connect over grief create a unique and special bond.

And Jessica had every right to feel upset that Simon didn't feel comfortable enough to talk to her about his dad.

Overall, it was just an imperfect situation. Although, if Simon didn't feel comfortable enough to turn to his soon-to-be wife about a huge obstacle in his life, then it kind of uncovered cracks in their relationship.

I wonder if he'll realize that.

Zoey left the party in a blaze of glory, almost literally.

After she burned down the beautiful flower wall Maggie and Jessica worked so hard on, she was saved by a ringtone.

Unfortunately, it came from a panicked Maggie informing Zoey that Mitch had fallen.

Overwhelmed by everything that happened, Zoey had a mini panic attack, but Max came and swooped in to save the evening.

Not only is he dreamy, loving, and loyal, but he has enormous talent and serenaded Zoey with a beautiful rendition of I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles).

I have never thought of I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) as anything but a jolly Scottish song. But Max, oh Max, he has thoroughly changed my entire perspective.

This was one of his best performances, in my humble opinion. I now see the song clearly as a beautiful love ballad.

Zoey's hesitation for Max comes purely from a place of friendzoned familiarity.

She likes the thrill of the chase, as most do, and instead of "settling" for the reasonable option, she chases after the unavailable option.

However, if Simon didn't choose to break off his engagement with Jessica already, I don't believe he ever will. Sorry, Jane, but it looks like you'll be friendzoned indefinitely.

I don't think I've ever seen you with your shirt off before. Are you secret buff? Permalink: I don't think I've ever seen you with your shirt off before. Are you secret buff?

Permalink: I don't think I've ever seen you with your shirt off before. Are you secret buff?

What do you think about Max and Zoey? Do you think Zoey's gaze out the window was a look of pure sweet adoration or was it tainted with pity?

I can't wait to find out next week, in the meantime, all my limbs remain crossed.

Additional Side Notes

Zoe White, oh how I've missed Mo's clever play-on-words. He's back at it, and he better keep them coming.



Joan's TiK ToK rendition was subpar. I hate to be so critical, but Glee won this cover-off. Don't get me wrong, though, I was definitely singing along.



The top performance of the hour goes to Max, with Jessica and the "I do" crew trailing behind in a close second. They were such a posse, and the sass they gave to Zoey was so Mean Girls.

Did anyone else receive any How I Met Your Mother vibes? Between I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) and standing outside of Zoey's window as she watched him from her window, all he needed was a blue French horn. Any objections?



Max's scooter scene was borderline cringy, but it fit his character so well that it was, instead, adorable.

Don't forget to comment your thoughts down below, and please leave a rating!

And remember, you can watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist online right here via TV Fanatic.

Inga Parkel is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.