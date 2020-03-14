What to Watch: Plot Against America, Motherland: Fort Salem, Little Fires Everywhere

This is a busy week full of premieres, and at a time the world is crumbling, well, we need premieres!

And just to ensure that politics are never far out of reach, these premieres run the gambit of the political spectrum.

There is a documentary about fake news, alternate history addressing the treatment of Jews in America, a culture clash between two mothers, and even a line of female witches answering the call of duty to protect their motherland. Check it out!

Sunday, March 15

8/7c When Calls the Heart (Hallmark)

If you think Coronavirus is a big deal, then let it settle in that once upon a time, measles and chickenpox were catastrophic.

And on WCTH this week, Elizabeth, Carson, and Faith deal an outbreak of chickenpox, and Rosemary falls ill! Scary stuff.

And if that's not enough, things heat up as Nathan and Lucas stop hiding their feelings for the "town." Check out the preview and a clip below.

8/7c Batwoman (The CW)

Alice leaves August Cartwright with Kate in order to look for and liberate Mouse. August fills Kate and Jacob in on a dark and horrifying chapter of Alice's life with him. Meanwhile, Mary and Luke follow a clue to discovering the identity of Beth's killer.

8/7c The Walking Dead (AMC)

The Whisperer war reaches a devastating conclusion and the dynamics of the groups will never be the same again. Who lives? Who dies?

9/8c Westworld (HBO)

After an almost two-year hiatus, Westworld returns with changes so drastic, they ultimately reboot the series.

But is the show still as compelling and philosophically interesting as it once was? This critic says no, and we won't be reviewing it weekly on TV Fanatic.

Dolores is in the real world getting vengeance on everyone who did her wrong in the park and a whole lot more. She meets a human named Caleb (Aaron Paul) who is looking for something real in his life in a world teeming with simulations and algorithms. So, of course, his fate is intertwined with Dolores.

If you're a fan of John Wick, you might be interested in Dolores' plight and her plans for the real world.

9/8c Supergirl (The CW)

The spotlight is finally on Nia Nal on this week's episode of Supergirl. A man is targeting Dreamer, and Nia will do whatever it takes to stop him. Meanwhile, Alex, J'onn, and Kelly attempt to rescue a man stuck inside a virtual reality escape room.

10/9c Good Girls (NBC)

Now that Rio knows what Beth and company have been up to, we'll get to see what he decides to do with that valuable information. Elsewhere, Ruby deals with the fallout from Sara's petty crime, and Annie falls back into old habits.

Monday, March 16

8/7c 9-1-1 (FOX)

Oh, thank goodness, the original returns to its rightful place on the FOX schedule. Lone Star did NOT capture the magic.

8/7c Supernatural (The CW)

This is it, you guys. We're counting down to the end of the road with the Winchesters. How can you even prepare for that??

9/8c The Plot Against America (HBO)

The latest from David Simon and Ed Burns, this limited series is an alternate history centered on a working-class Jewish family during the political rise of Charles Lindbergh, aviator hero and xenophobic populist.

It's a slow boil of the tensions that arise when groups are pitted against one another. When do you act or react? Should hope or caution prevail? We live in times that those questions are always bubbling beneath the surface, so this is fascinating viewing from every angle.

9/8c Prodigal Son (FOX)

The series returns, and Malcolm has to strike a deal with Martin to protect Jessica. Malcolm was the person who stabbed Martin, and Jessica took the blame, but without Martin's help, Jessica could go to jail.

9/8c Roswell, New Mexico (The CW)

Finally, the series reboot from the '90s classic returns with its beautifully original spin on the characters we loved so well. Is Max dead? What happens now that Rosa is in the picture again?

We're looking forward to all of the details getting reveled during Roswell Season 2.

Tuesday, March 17

8/7c The Resident (FOX)

The good news is Kit Voss is back. The bad news is her son-and-law is ill, and Conrad will be torn between his loyalty to Kit and his duties as a doctor.

Elsewhere, Mina and Devon make a shocking discovery about Cain and his practices when they work at a long-term care facility. Also, as a result of his new TV gig, Bwll isn't being scheduled on cases, but never fear, The Raptor is here! We have another AJ and Bell teamup.

8/7c The Flash (The CW)

After Eobard Thawne takes over Nash's body, Cisco and Team Flash will attempt to bring the newest Wells back and send Thawne back to wherever he came from. Unfortunately, a new meta named Sunshine shows up to cause some more trouble for them.

8/7c Niall Ferguson’s Networld (PBS)

In this new series airing on PBS, the New York Times best-selling author and historian addresses why platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok are a real source of anxiety – spreading fake news and extreme views, manipulating public opinion, and being at the center of multiple security breaches and information wars that are all causing alarm.

In exploring the centuries-old origin story of social networking, Ferguson argues that understanding social networks of the past can provide insight into what’s happening today and what may happen in the future.

9/8c DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

The Legends start their hunt for the pieces of the Loom of Fate and William Shakespeare makes an appearance. Meanwhile, Ray and Nora make a decision that leaves the entire team shocked.

10/9c New Amsterdam (NBC)

Floyd is working his last case at New Amsterdam, and it's bound to be a doozy. He and a patient end up trapped beneath an elevator. Will it make him reconsider leaving? Meanwhile, Max goes viral and looks for a solution to crowdfunding.

Wednesday, March 18

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington star in and produce this adaptation of the successful novel. It's the story of two mothers standing up for their belief without letting anyone know what drives them.

In true soapy fashion, nothing is as it seems, and explosive secrets might have devastating consquences.

9/8c Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform)

From Claws creator Eliot Laurence, this series is set in an alternate, present-day America where witches ended their persecution 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the U.S. government to fight for their country.

The first arc follows three young women from basic training in combat magic into terrifying and thrilling early deployment.

9/8c The Bold Type (Freeform)

It is time for Sutton's Bachelorette Partt and things are about to get crazy! Sutton is about to drop a bombshell on Kat and Jane about her plan to move to San Francisco. Are they ready to lose on of The Bold Babes?

10/9c Stumptown (ABC)

After learning that there is more to Benny's death than she originally thought, Dex is on a mission to get answers. How far down the rabbit whole does this mystery go?

10/9c Brockmire (IFC)

It's the end of the road for Brockmire, and they're jumping 10 years into the future. Who can save baseball? Jim Brockmire.

Faced with the steady decline of civilization and the world's most boring sport doing nothing to capture interest, Brockmire gets the chance of a lifetime. Oh yeah, he also becomes a father, too.

The season doesn't disappoint, so be sure to set your DVRs!

Thursday, March 19

Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)

In the first half of a two-part season finale, La Sirena and her crew arrive at Soji's homeworld. However, the Zhat Vash fleet is en route as well, setting up a confrontation which will determine the fate of Maddox's synths and possibly test the Romulan prophecy of end days.

8/7c Legacies (The CW)

Dark Josie set the school on fire, but she'll return for her 17th birthday with a banner that says "Happy Merge Day." This will set off a deadly chain of events as Hope goes toe-to-toe with Alaric over the way he is handling the situation.

9/8c After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News (HBO)

In the world we live in, is it possible to ascertain the truth anymore? That's a big question, but the HBO doc examines only the wacko far right people like Alex Jones and 4Chan threads, so if you're a right-leaning person or even a centrist, you might find this movie a little unsatisfying.

Truth isn't right or left, but somewhere in the middle, and this film doesn't necessarily take that approach.

My preference on fake news would be to examine media bias and how even what we consider truthful news gets skewed by the way the message is delivered instead of conspiracy theories. Who knows, you may enjoy it.

9/8c Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

Meredith heads a pro bono surgery day, but she's quickly overwhelmed by the number of people in need, and the hospital descends into chaos. DeLuca treats a teen he feels is in danger, but goes to far trying to convince Bailey to listen to him as concerns about his mental state continue.

10/9c A Million Little Things (ABC)

Eddie becomes obsessed with finding out what happened to Alex at lake house. He turns to Lindsay for help. Delilah and Shelly help plan a baby shower. And Maggie reconsiders her relationship with Gary, but he's getting close to Darcy.

10/9c The Sinner (USA)

Everyone should be on the edge of their seats after the explosive hour that was The Sinner Season 3 Episode 6 that signed off with Harry buried six feet underground without that pesky air tube.

Will Harry survive? And if he does, what does it mean to have undergone such an orderl? Does Harry get his man? We have so many questions. This episode should have answers.

Friday, March 20

8/7c The Blacklist (NBC)

It's a double-episode return!

First, with the help of the task force, Red tracks a gifted art forger who has thwarted his plans to sell stolen pieces.

Second, secluded on a private island, Red reunites with an old flame and a ring of thieves in a plot to make millions off stolen art.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.