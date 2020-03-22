Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 7 Review: Zoey's Extraordinary Confession

Zoey had some hard truths to come to terms with on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 7.

We were last left in the dark with Zoey's feelings toward Max.

I guess we shouldn't have been too surprised to find out she had friend-zoned him long ago.

As a huge Max and Zoey shipper, I was extremely bummed by her response to his incredible gesture.

Though, to be fair, he should have known Zoey is not a big gesture gal.

The writers cleverly embedded Max's rehearsed flash mob in the food court taking us all by surprise when Zoey realized it was real life and not an inner song-alogue.

Originally, I questioned if this was a new advancement in her skill set or at least a glitch. But, no.

Poor Max went all out and organized an entire song and dance for Zoey to confess his feelings, and it was not well-received.

Zoey ran away and ghosted him until he confronted her at work.

Her first instinct was to distract him by telling him about her secret power rather than the truth about how she felt.

So now Zoey can manipulate the laws of physics too? This is really incredible. Max Permalink: So now Zoey can manipulate the laws of physics too? This is really incredible.

Permalink: So now Zoey can manipulate the laws of physics too? This is really incredible.

Max is such a sweet and sensitive guy, hence the tears from his Apollo movie, but he deserves someone who will appreciate the effort and care he puts into relationships, and sadly it doesn't look like Zoey is his person.

Zoey worked so hard trying to convince Max her superpower was real she didn't notice the bigger picture.

By keeping her feelings to herself after Max had been so vulnerable in sharing his, she was only hurting him.

Now I know you're telling the truth because no one would ever lie about doing something that heartless. Max Permalink: Now I know you're telling the truth because no one would ever lie about doing something that...

Permalink: Now I know you're telling the truth because no one would ever lie about doing something that...

The hard words finally came out of Zoey's mouth, and she properly friend-zoned Max, for the time being. A girl can stay optimistic right?

She used the age-old excuse of not wanting to hurt the bounds of their friendship with a shift in their relationship.

But, we all know that's just a nice way of rejection, just as Max teased.

I'm already losing my dad and I can't bear the thought of losing you too. Permalink: I'm already losing my dad and I can't bear the thought of losing you too.

Permalink: I'm already losing my dad and I can't bear the thought of losing you too.

Anyone who says they don't want to risk a friendship with a relationship is lying. The best relationships are built on a strong foundational friendship.

Take this episode as a PSA, the next time someone chooses to share their feelings with you don't turn them away by sharing your deepest darkest secret.

Zoey was good at using her superpowers to help others, but when it came time for her to look at her feelings for Max she was too scared.

As Mo said, she used to steamroll through life seeing things very black and white, but now she was given a gift that allowed her to tune in to other people's deep emotions.

It has taught her how to initiate tough conversations and how to help others when they needed it the most, rather than just tuning out the world with her podcasts.

We all need a Mo in our lives. He gives it straight to Zoey without any if, ands, or buts.

Meanwhile, Maggie was on the search for an in-home caretaker for Mitch, her best friend.

After a long and dismal amount of failed interviews she and David settled on the picture-perfect fit.

However, sometimes the best superheroes don't wear capes. Maggie recognized that the skilled nurse was not the fit for Mitch.

It's not really about what I need, it's about what my husband needs, and um right now he needs someone like you. Maggie Permalink: It's not really about what I need, it's about what my husband needs, and um right now he...

Permalink: It's not really about what I need, it's about what my husband needs, and um right now he...

She wasn't ready to lose her best friend so fast, and seeing him treated like a patient rather than her husband was too hard for her to watch.

What they needed was someone who would take care of his needs without disregarding his wants in the process.

Apparently, there really is no rest for the weary. Despite Zoey dealing with her crisis, she still had to come around and help Tobin understand his feelings surrounding Leif's absence.

Since taking the position as Joan's new righthand man, Leif was skimping out on his friendship obligations to Tobin.

Little did Tobin know, his friendship wasn't being curbed by Leif's desire to advance his career, but to advance his relationship with Joan.

I'm curious to see how this new relationship will be navigated. Will Zoey confront Joan?

Friendship was an interesting key component of this installment. Each character dynamic was questioned, whether or not a friendship should be compromised for a romantic relationship.

How friendships can get compromised due to a side budding romantic relationship.

And the sad truth of growing old and watching your best friend deteriorate next to you.

Additional Side Notes:

Sir Maxalot, Mo finally received recognition for his clever pun game!



The professionalism between Simon and Zoey is very convincing. I can't wait to see how long that lasts. If Max can't have Zoey, nobody can!

I'm not convinced by Joan and Leif's new Chirp idea. A piece of technology that's supposed to analyze all of your surroundings and provide information when you experience a lapse in memory?

We all knew there was more than just work between Leif and Joan. The way they secluded themselves from the rest of the team and all those late hours in the office, seemed fishy.

As we're all under house arrest you might as well watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist online via TV Fanatic!

And please don't forget to leave your comments and rating down below, I always appreciate them!

Inga Parkel is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.