Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 8 Review: Zoey's Extraordinary Glitch

Oh boy, Zoey had a lot to throw out there on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 8!

Instead of hearing the depths of everyone else's hearts, she spilled hers.

Following the unfortunate doctor's appointment that revealed Mitch was in his final phase of the disease, a grim and somber mood loomed overhead.

So Zoey did what Zoey does best; she ran away from her deepest and hardest emotions.

And unfortunately for her, ignoring Maggie's calls only pushed every inner thought and secret she had been harboring to display itself through extravagant songs, all served with a side of personalized choreography.

Thankfully for us, we were pushed a few steps closer to figuring out this insatiable love triangle between Zoey, Simon, and Max.

Calling all team Maxxers! We received some very mixed news.

Apparently, Max was only sitting on the backburner to stay warm and has now been brought to the front burners.

I certainly squealed very audibly once Zoey broke out into I'm Yours by Jason Mraz.

Let's break it down. I'm Yours is not a friendship song as Zoey tried to put so offhandedly. Max had every reason to smile.

Why are you smiling? Huh! This is not a happy day. This is not a happy day where people smile like your birthday or your wedding day. Not my wedding day, but most people's. Joan Permalink: Why are you smiling? Huh! This is not a happy day. This is not a happy day where people smile...

Permalink: Why are you smiling? Huh! This is not a happy day. This is not a happy day where people smile...

So go ahead and smile, because I will continue theorizing that Zoey will eventually end up with Max.

She may not have sung every lyric from the song, but if you remember the song clearly lyricized "I tried to be chill but you're so hot that I melted" and "scooch on over closer dear, and I will nibble your ear."

I'm not sure about you, but I'm not going to be nibbling on a friend's ear!

Plus, that genuine smile she had plastered on her face was not a look of friend admiration.

Maybe I'm reading way too much into this, just as Max did, but hope still remains.

No matter how hard she wants to push away Max and her possible feelings for him, it doesn't look like her heart will allow her that.

As for Simon, I'm not sure how to feel. They clearly have feelings for each other, lustful at the very least.

By the song her heart chose to sing, I Want You to Want Me by Cheap Trick, and her seductive dance moves, it's clear Simon is the one she is lusting after.

Again, Simon represents the thrill of the chase, while Max is the safer choice. And when was the last time anybody went with the safer choice?

However, every time, Simon has chosen to brush things off and continue planning his wedding with Jessica.

I think that's saying a lot. Of course, he's not going to change his trajectory immediately, but he's going to need to choose sooner or later.

They've done their best not to let their emotions get physical, but they finally crossed that line and there's no going back.

Either way hooking up with Leif is like kissing a Slytherin. Permalink: Either way hooking up with Leif is like kissing a Slytherin.

Permalink: Either way hooking up with Leif is like kissing a Slytherin.

During their kiss, it was clear that Zoey wanted more, but wouldn't let herself go too far.

When she comforted Tobin about his coding mistake, she used the words "we all make mistakes."

She was either referring to the kiss or her complicated feelings for Max as her mistake. What's your guess?

Albeit, not all parties seemed too happy about Zoey's grandeur performances. The entire office scurried to prepare a perfect pitch for Danny Michael Davis, the CEO of SPRQ Point.

Before the meeting, Joan brought in Zoey for a quick huddle with her and Leif.

As hard as she tried, Zoey's heart couldn't keep their secret anymore.

Jane Levy's performance of I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus was, by far, the best scene of the entire hour.

Joan: Can you schedule your nervous breakdown for another day?

Zoey: Yup, consider it rescheduled." Permalink: Yup, consider it rescheduled."

Permalink: Yup, consider it rescheduled."

It had me deep belly laughing and rewinding one too many times.

The way Jane Levy could successfully look like she was trying her all to hold back the song from springing from her lips to the ending when she finally gave in to the entire song and dance.

Total perfection, that's all I have to say.

You know your first company is like your first child. You just love it more than the other ones. Danny Michael Davis (CEO) Permalink: You know your first company is like your first child. You just love it more than the other...

Permalink: You know your first company is like your first child. You just love it more than the other...

When it was finally time for the big pitch, Zoey saved the day with her "weird" presentation.

Although, without Max running in and partnering with her during her performance it would not have worked as well as it did.

Max has clearly proved himself not only to be the most loyal and loving friend but also that he would make the best life partner.

When will Zoey realize?! Sometimes you just want to shake some sense into your best friend if they're in between two guys or girls.

That's how I'm feeling about Zoey. There's only so many times I can write "choose Max!"

Additional Side Notes:

There was one large plot hole. At times it seemed like Zoey was aware of what was happening during a few of her songs. For example, when Max joined, she clearly noticed.



And when she first performed for Joan, she knew she was prancing. However, when she was singing to Max, she acted completely oblivious to what she had just sung. What gives?

Howie is the most wholesome caretaker. His relationship with Mitch is so heartwarming, it causes tears!



It looks like Max has become Zoey's voice of reason at work, filling in for when Mo's not around. I'd say he done an upstanding job.



This was the first time Tobin was actually tolerable. It looks like Leif's words shook him to his core.

Don't forget to leave your comments and ratings down below!

If you missed the episode, don't forget you can watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist online via TV Fanatic!

Inga Parkel is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.