50 Cent's Black Mafia Family Crime Drama Ordered to Series at Starz

Starz is doubling down on content from Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson.

The premium cabler has issued a series order for Black Mafia Family, a new drama fro the Power star and executive producer.

The drama is set to chronicle the lives of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and his brother, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, kingpins of a wide-reaching drug syndicate that came to power in the late 1990s/early 2000s.

“I told you Black Mafia Family was coming, and it’s going to be the biggest show on television,” Jackson said via statement.

“Meech and Terry are legends, and I am excited to bring their story to Starz.”

Here is the official Starz logline:

Black Mafia Family is inspired by the true story of two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980’s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country.

Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory’s charismatic leadership, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory’s business acumen and the fraternal partnership’s vision beyond the drug trade and into the world of Hip Hop would render the brothers iconic on a global level.

Their unwavering belief in family loyalty would be the cornerstone of their partnership and the crux of their eventual estrangement.

This is a story about love, family, and capitalism in the pursuit of the American dream.

Randy Huggins (Star, Power) is attached to write and executive-produce the series, whileJackson, Terri Kopp (The Chi) and Anthony Wilson also will serve as EPs.

While Jackson is also a beloved rap star, he is making a name for himself on the TV front after being one of the creative forces behind Power.

He is set to executive-produce the four spinoffs that have been ordered at the cabler:

Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Influence, and Power Book V: Force.

He is also working on the ABC drama For Life, which recently launched on ABC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.