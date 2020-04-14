ABC Sets Summer Premiere Dates for Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Press Your Luck, and More!

ABC is looking to remain the network to beat this summer.

After earning the title of summer's No. 1 network for the first time in 24 years in 2019, ABC will once again kick off Summer Fun & Games with the premieres of returning series Holey Moley II: The Sequel, To Tell the Truth, Celebrity Family Feud, Press Your Luck, and Match Game.

The network also announced the premiere date for the farewell season of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and a new series from ABC News, The Genetic Detective.

S.H.I.E.L.D. returns for its seventh and final season on Wednesday, MAY 27 (10:00 - 11:00 p.m. EDT).

Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City.

With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened.

If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons as Director Alphonso "Mack" MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez, and Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon & Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers along with Jeffrey Bell and Jeph Loeb.

Meanwhile, Holey Moley II: The Sequel and To Tell the Truth will debut Thursday, May the 21.

Celebrity Family Feud, Press Your Luck, and match ame are also set to return Sunday, May 31.

THURSDAY, APRIL 30

8 pm Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (new time slot)

THURSDAY, MAY 21

9 pm Holey Moley II: The Sequel (Season 2 premiere)

10 pm To Tell the Truth (Season 5 premiere)

PANELISTS: Ashanti, Brad Garrett, Michael Strahan, Mark Duplass, Mike Tyson, Patti LaBelle, Rita Moreno, Yara Shahidi

WEDNESDAY, MAY 27

10 pm Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

SUNDAY, MAY 31 8 pm Celebrity Family Feud (Season 6 premiere)

MATCH-UPS: Queer Eye vs. Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, Jersey Shore vs. The Hills, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills vs. Andy Cohen

9 pm Press Your Luck (Season 2 premiere)

10 pm Match Game (Season 5 premiere)

PANELISTS: Amy Sedaris, Angie Harmon, Bob Saget, Christie Brinkley, Fred Armisen, Jane Krakowski, Padma Lakshmi and Vivica A. Fox

THURSDAY, JUNE 11

8 pm Holey Moley II: The Sequel (new time slot)

