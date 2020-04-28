Ashley Ross, Little Women Atlanta Star, Dies in Hit-and-Run

Ashley “Ms. Minnie” Ross, who starred on Lifetime’s Little Women: Atlanta, died Monday from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run car accident.

She was 34.

"It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka 'Ms Minnie' of Little Women: Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34," the star's management team in a statement.

It concluded: "The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time."

Ross' personal publicist, Liz Dixson, said that the television personality was injured when the vehicle she was in collided with another vehicle in Atlanta around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

The TV personality died the next day at Grady Memorial Hospital, according to her publicist.

She is survived by her mother Tammy Jackson, her aunt Veronica Deloney, her uncle John Deloney and her grandmother Rose Deloney.

Little Women: Atlanta launched in 2016 as a spinoff to Little Women: LA.

Ross starred in all five seasons of the reality series, and even completed filming on the upcoming sixth season, with Ross set to appear in a full-time role.

It's not clear at the moment whether the network will go ahead and air these episodes, or if they will be re-edited to exclude Ross.

"She was the most beautiful, kind, giving, generous human ever. She was adored by cast and crew because she always wore her heart on her sleeve," a source close to the show told People Magazine in a statement, adding: "There's nothing she wouldn't do for those she loved."

Amanda Salinas, Ross's costar on the hit series, shared a tribute shortly after the news broke.

"As I’m writing this I’m in tears I can’t believe it my Minnie !!!!

"Why did they take you away from us !!!! WHY!!!!! It always seems like we have all the time in the world, only to realize how fleeting it really is," she said on several photos with her costar.

"Ms Minnie you will be missed RIH girlie," said Little Women LA's Tonya Banks.

"My condolences to her friends and family. #LWATL #Lifetime #msminnie #gonetosoon."

We extend our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Ashley Ross during this difficult time.

