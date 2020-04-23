Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 13 Review: Lights Out

Welcome to the family, Mac!

It's no surprise that Jake wanted to name his child after John McClane from Diehard, but I still can't believe Amy let him.

On Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 13, Amy and Jake's journey to the birth of their child unfolded in typical Brooklyn Nine-Nine fashion.

There were insane twists and turns, but everything worked out alright in the end. It's a bizarre birth story, but a memorable one.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is great at season finales. Even though Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 was much shorter than its predecessors, it was able to come to a satisfying conclusion that tied up all loose ends.

You can never get enough Brooklyn Nine-Nine, but this shorter season format worked well for them. Every episode felt like it had more purpose to the overall narrative, and every subplot felt tighter.

In a typical half-hour sitcom, especially one seven seasons in, it's easy for episodes to slip into the filler category. But, Brooklyn Nine-Nine avoided that this season.

This season finale was one of the best episodes of the entire show. We got the conclusion to arguably the most important story arc this season, Amy and Jake's journey to having a child, and spent time focusing on the strongest friendships in the squad.

All of the characters have such unique bonds with each other, and we've spent episodes this season exploring the different dynamics. It's always nice to put different combinations of characters together to switch things up.

But in the finale, we got back to the friendships at the core of the show: Jake and Charles, Amy and Rosa, Terry and Holt, and Hitchcock and Scully.

Jake and Charles are as close as can be. Sometimes even too close. Mainly, it's Charles who tends to cross the boundaries within their friendship.

But, he only does it because he cares. His dedication to getting Jake back in time to see the birth of his son proves that he is, literally, the best friend Jake could ever want.

He even swallows his pride and calls his nemesis, Lieutenant Peanut Butter, to get Jake to the precinct!

He earned the right to be called Uncle Charles. Without him, Jake would've missed his son being born. He should be allowed to be called anything he wants by Mac!

While Jake was across the city busting bank robbers, Amy's water was breaking back at the precinct. She's always been tough, so it's no surprise that she refuses to go to the hospital when the NYPD needs her.

That was very reminiscent of when Pam on The Office Season 6 Episode 17 refused to go to the hospital when her contractions began. It was for a very different reason, but it felt like Brooklyn Nine-Nine was paying homage to the fellow NBC sitcom.

They followed the same formula of the pregnant woman refusing to go to the hospital until her contractions are three minutes apart, and then accidentally waiting too long to leave. Pam and Jim were able to make it to the hospital in time, but Amy ended up having to deliver in the precinct.

Luckily, Rosa was there. This has been a great season for Amy and Rosa's friendship. Rosa's not very emotional, but she has shown time and time again just how much she cares for Amy.

Rosa's the one timing her contractions, partially because she's terrified of seeing the birth of a child, but mainly because she's worried about her. At the beginning of the episode, Rosa expresses how grossed out she is by birth, and how their relationship will never be the same if Rosa has to see Amy in labor.

But she ends up being the one to help deliver the baby when Jake isn't there. Rosa's the best!

She can put on a tough exterior all she wants, but we know she'll do anything for the people she cares about. Amy Santiago is lucky enough to be on that list.

Who doesn't want Auntie Ro-Ro on their side?

Hopefully, next season we'll get to see even more of their friendship.

Rosa: That means we have to call the fire department.

Jake: Or we leave them in there forever and move on emotionally.

The only reason Amy had to stay at the precinct during labor was that the only officers ranked higher than her, Terry and Holt, were stuck in the elevator. The fire department was called, but to the Nine-Nine, that doesn't mean they'll be getting rescued anytime soon.

Who knew they hated firefighters so much?

Holt and Terry are the dads of the squad. They've never been great friends, considering Holt has admitted Terry was never one of his favorites, but they've always been able to lead the squad together.

Now, they're alone, and Holt's freaking out. Terry comes to the rescue in the most absurd way, by teaching Holt hip-hop dance moves.

Fireman: Don't worry, the fire department is on the job!

There's no way to describe it other than comedic brilliance. Seeing Holt and Terry do a dance routine to distract Amy while she's giving labor was one of the best things I've ever had the pleasure of watching.

Besides strengthening the bond between Terry and Holt, this was also a great way of strengthening their bonds with Amy individually. They care about her and are willing to sacrifice their dignity to help her get through an unmedicated birth. How many other bosses would do that for their employees?

Everyone pulled through for Amy at the time she needed it most. Even Hitchcock and Scully helped!

They made a birthing suite for her in the precinct. They've been napping at work for years, so they know what they're doing.

Hitchcock and Scully have had a lot of sweet moments this season due to the increased amount of screentime they've gotten as series regulars. This episode was no exception.

They helped out Amy and tried their best to eat all the frozen food they could before it went bad. Scully was feeling down on himself for not eating enough, but his best friend Hitchcock told him how proud he was of the number of meatballs he ate. It sounds ridiculous, but to Scully, it means the world.

Their friendship continued to shine even in a blackout.

There were a lot of moving parts in this episode, but everything fit together perfectly. A city-wide blackout, a bank robbery scheme, and a hip-hop dance lesson all led to the birth of Amy and Jake's highly-anticipated child.

Peraltiago fans, how're we feeling?

Was the birth story everything you'd ever dreamed it would be?

Do you like the name they chose?

How much are you going to miss the squad in this hiatus?

Let us know in the comments below.

