Bubble Watch: Should The Resident Be Renewed or Canceled?

As we approach the end of the 2019-20 TV season, it's time to take a look back at some of the shows that have not been renewed or canceled.

Some of these shows are easier to predict than others, but there are so many variables that could move the needle in either direction.

The Resident was one of many TV shows cut short by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Recently wrapping its third season, The Resident is on the bubble for renewal or cancellation.

With FOX already making renewal and cancellation decisions, the fate of The Resident should be announced in the next few weeks.

If we look at the numbers, The Resident Season 3 averaged 4 million viewers and a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49.

This is down around 20 percent from The Resident Season 2's results, but the numbers are still decent.

One thing to consider is that the series was moved from Mondays to Tuesdays this season, so some erosion was to be expected.

There is so much TV on the air these days that people become set in their viewing habits, and the show continued to be a reliable option in delayed viewing.

The Resident Season 3 Episode 20 -- the third season finale -- delivered 5.1 million viewers and a 0.8 rating in live + same-day results.

In Live+3 ratings, the season finale posted its most-watched (6.8 Mil P2+) episode of the season. Among A18-49 (1.2 rating it matched its season-high and last year’s finale.

FOX does not release the numbers for streaming on Hulu, but the truth is, many people do watch on streaming.

There's no getting away from that.

The Resident is tied with Prodigal Son as FOX's third highest-rated scripted drama. That's a good position to be in.

But this is FOX, the same network that canceled The Passage last season, a drama which had similar ratings to The Resident, so it's difficult to assess what the network will do.

With FOX an independent TV network these days, it's becoming notoriously more difficult to understand what the network plans to do.

If we're playing a numbers game, The Resident should be a lock for a fourth season -- and beyond.

The season finale matching the year ago one proves the show has a devoted audience. Yes, more people are at home because of quarantine, but the show is a decent performer.

Unlike many other shows, The Resident also has strong buzz. Fans rave about it, to the point it has become one of the TV Fanatic's top shows.

They are vocal about their thoughts on the series, and you only have to look at social media to see the show is making an impact.

The plots imitate real life, and that's down to the talented showrunner, writers, actors, and everyone else behind the scenes, who consistently deliver one of the best medical dramas around.

The quality is there, and if you watch The Resident online, you know there are a lot of directions for the stories to travel in future seasons.

If the series does get canceled, there will be a lot of unhappy fans who will campaign to get another network to pick it up.

Not many shows can cheat death, but The Resident is the type of show people will still be talking about years from now, mostly because it is a fresh take on the medical genre.

FOX has been focusing more on entertainment programming over the last year, or so, so it's not a great time to be a scripted series on the network.

With shows like The Masked Singer and LEGO Masters performing well, it makes it more difficult for the scripted shows to stand a strong chance at renewal.

The recent cancellation of Deputy solidified this. Deputy Season 1 was not an excellent show, but it improved every single episode in quality.

The ratings were mostly steady throughout its run, and it delivered decent post-airdate gains.

Given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, most networks will probably be looking to bring back more marginal performers, and for that reason alone Deputy could have snagged a second season renewal.

But Fox is not showing its cards yet, and we're still holding out hope for The Resident to score a renewal.

Now, it's over to you, The Resident Fanatics.

We have a poll below for you to vote on whether you think the show should be renewed or canceled.

Please chat with me in the comments about your views on the show's chances, and which other bubble show we should take a deep dive into next.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.