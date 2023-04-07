Ahead of Its Cancellation, The Resident Was the Bubble Show You Wanted to Save, Followed by Magnum P.I.

Ahead of its cancellation after six seasons this week, The Resident had a loyal audience.

When we closed our poll about which bubble show you most wanted to save, the series dominated the other eight shows on the list.

The Resident placed #1 in our poll, securing 37.9% of the vote.

Even though it looked like the series was done, fans still wanted to return to Chastain Memorial Hospital to spend time with their favorite characters.

The Resident has always had passionate fans, so it's a shame they and the cast and crew won't get a pre-planned final season that brings everything full circle.

Magnum P.I. came in at the #2 spot in the poll, with 30% of the vote.

The series was canceled by CBS last season and then picked up for 20 new episodes at NBC.

Unfortunately, the numbers have not been great, and Magnum P.I. Season 5 is down over 30% in the demo, becoming NBC's second-lowest-rated drama, The Blacklist.

The James Spader drama is ending this season, but Magnum P.I. has another ten episodes to air in the fall, and NBC will be hoping that the show can become more competitive.

Perhaps the best move would be to shift the show back to Fridays for a trial run.

S.W.A.T., which is heavily on the bubble, placed third with 9.7% of the vote.

The Shemar Moore drama has strong ratings, but a deal has yet to be reached to keep the show around.

With aging shows, negotiations get more complex, so we're holding out for a last-minute save.

CBS freshman drama East New York came in at 6.2%. The series is on the bubble because it is not owned by CBS, which complicates an early renewal.

While the show's numbers have been strong, CBS will favor shows it owns because there is a financial incentive to keep them around.

However, East New York should not be ruled out quite yet. CSB will likely hold off on a decision until it assesses the pilots in the works for next season.

On a somber note, Fantasy Island failed to crack 1% of votes to save.

The FOX drama has been delayed, bounced around the schedule, and placed on hiatus, making it difficult for fans to keep up with the show.

There is a high chance the show will not return to the air next season.

Check out the full poll below.

What are your thoughts on The Resident winning?

Do you think FOX made a mistake?

Hit the comments.

