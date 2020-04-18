Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 18 Review: Don't Look Back in Anger

Everything done in the dark eventually comes to light.

On Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 18, the sisters learn even more about their complicated past.

Unlike many of the other fast-moving, action-packed episodes, the writers took time to slow down the plot and focus on character development.

There were a number of tear-jerking, emotional scenes and lots of sentimental dialogue.

On this episode, Maggie learns that Ray and Mel are still keeping secrets from her.

Mel shouldn't have hidden her relationship with Ray from Maggie.

I am pissed. And I am hurt. And I'm tired of pretending that I'm not. Maggie

As Charmed Ones, the sisters need to learn how to tell one another the truth, no matter how hard it is.

Hiding the truth from Maggie doesn't do anyone any good. She's much stronger than everyone gives her credit for.

Ray also shouldn't have lied to Maggie about her mental health history.

Having anxiety is nothing to be ashamed of. In fact, anxiety disorders are the most common illness in the U.S., affecting 40 million adults.

I love that the writers used this episode to remove the stigma that often surrounds mental health.

On the bright side, finally releasing all of her cooped up anger led to Maggie developing an awesome new active power.

As women, we're often taught that emotions are our weakness. Maggie turned her emotional vulnerabillity into a real-life super power. She is strong because she is soft!

Having a panic attack doesn't mean you're weak. It just means you're human. Jordan

It will be exciting to learn more about Maggie's new active power. From this episode, it looked like she may have the ability to turn people against one another.

Arguably, the ability to control people will make Maggie more powerful than even Mel and Macy.

In the OG Charmed series, Pheobe also developed an active power. Having an active power will help Maggie feel like she's making more of a contribution to the Charmed Ones.

When Ray Vera told Maggie that he didn't care that she's not his biological father, I almost shed a tear. Family is more than blood. Family is defined by who we chose to love.

Everyone knows the handsome billionaire is always the bad guy. Maggie

Learning about Macy's past and her complicated relationship with her father helped me to get a better understanding of why she is the way she is.

For the past two seasons, I've been frustrated with Macy for bottling up all of her feelings. She hid her true feelings from Gavin and from Harry.

Now, I understand that Macy's uptight personality is a response to what she's experienced in the past.

It made sense that Macy's demon powers manifested long before she ever met her sisters. Learning to control her emotions kept her from taping into her demon powers.

At her core, Macy is a free, fun-loving person. I loved watching her sing her heart out on the karaoke stage. She smiled more in one night than she's smiled all season.

Who knew Madeleine Manctock was such a great singer! I was blown away by her talent and her stage presence.

While I understand why Harry had to take away Macy's memory of her mother, I wish they would have let her keep her memories.

At the same time, being cold and focused served Macy well professionally. She may not have buckled down to become the incredible scientist that she is otherwise.

I can't wait to see how Macy's character evolves as she continues to embrace this new, relaxed version of herself.

Harry and Macy were both so giddy after their passionate kiss. It's about time! As two people who actively run away from their true feelings, they both deserve to be happy.

Jordan continues to give us new reasons to fall in love. In addition to being a hot law student with his own business, he is also emotionally intelligent.

Jordan's character is much more well-rounded and complex than many other black male characters on television. Nothing about who he is stereotypical.

Unlike Parker, Jordan has been a consistent support system for Maggie.

Julian, on the other hand, is not the man I thought he would be. I was surprised to see him with the Faction guards.

Even though Julian may be on the wrong side of the magical fight, I genuinely believe that he truly loves Macy.

Technically, Julian and Macy haven't broken up yet. She was whisked away from his work function before she had the opportunity to tell him she didn't want to be in a relationship.

If forced to choose between his witch hunt and Macy, there's a high chance Julian will choose Macy.

Hopefully, Mel has a new storyline next season. While she's played a great supporting role to Maggie and Macy, she hasn't had many of her own storylines this season.

Abigael was noticeably missing from this episode. I never thought I'd feel this way, but I wish, for Mel's sake, that she would have been incorporated into the story.

Abigael and Mel have developed a budding new friendship over the past few episodes. Although her character was initially annoying, I love that she and Mel have been able to connect authentically and honestly.

While some of the first few episodes this season were hard to follow, the writers have redeemed themselves by tightening the story arc and developing more captivating plot lines.

As always, I want to know what you thought about this week's episode?

Were you surprised to see Julian with the Faction guards?

Will Harry and Macy find a way to make their relationship work?

If you missed this week's episode, you can watch Charmed (2018) online!

