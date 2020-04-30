Dare Me Canceled After One Season

USA Network is kicking another scripted original to the curb.

Dare Me is the latest casualty, with the network deciding against renewing the cheerleader drama for a second season.

THR first reported the news.

Dare Me Season 1 was a bust out of the gate for the network, and it ultimately averaged 402,000 viewers and a 0.13 demo in the most recent live + same day metrics.

It is tied with Treadstone as the network's lowest-rated series, meaning that it never did stand much of a chance at renewal.

The series was not exactly on brand for USA Network, so the lack of viewer interest is hardly surprising.

Based on the Megan Abbott novel, Dare Me explored the world of competitive high school cheerleading.

It followed the fraught relationship between two best friends (Herizen Guardiola and Marlo Kelly) after a new coach (Willa Fitzgerald) arrives to bring their team to prominence.

While the girls’ friendship is put to the test, their young lives are changed forever when a shocking crime rocks their quiet suburban world.

Netflix nabbed the first-run rights to the series outside of the U.S. Those types of deals tend to make lower-rated series on linear television more feasible to sustain.

But that does not appear to be the case here, with USA Network's cancellation of it.

Still, THR notes that the series is being shopped around, meaning there is a chance it could come back from the dead.

It is also possible that Netflix could take the series on worldwide, but that would depend on how it performed in other territories on the streamer.

The aforementioned Treadstone wrapped its first season back in December and the network has not announced what fate awaits it.

The outlook is not looking good, and given that the similarly rated Suits spinoff Pearson has also been canceled, it's probably toast.

USA Network has also not announced whether there will be new chapters of The Purge and The Sinner.

