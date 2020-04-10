Friends Reunion Special Won't Be Ready for HBO Max's Launch

HBO Max's sitdown with the cast and crew of Friends will have to wait a little longer.

The special was initially set to launch with HBO Max in May, but with coronavirus pandemic continuing to cause problems around the world, the special will not be ready in time.

When production was pulled in Mach on the special, there was word that it could materialize in time, but thanks to the demands of such a high-profile project, there's no way it will be available at launch.

Despite the special having a TBA premiere date, all 236 episodes of the iconic NBC sitco will be available to stream the day HBO Max goes live.

Series stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer will return to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a celebration of the beloved show.

“Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together — we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friends library,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max and president, TBS, TNT, and truTV when the reunion scored a formal pick up.

“I became aware of Friends when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation."

"It taps into an era when friends – and audiences – gathered together in real time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans.”

Ben Winston will direct the special and will executive produce along with Friends executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane.

The special hails from Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television and Fulwell 73 Productions.

Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry, and Schwimmer will also executive produce the special. Emma Conway and James Longman are co-executive producers.

While the special will not be available at launch, at least we know it's coming.

Will you sign up to HBO Max without the special being available at launch?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.