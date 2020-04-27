Grey's Anatomy Star Camilla Luddington on The Vampire Diaries? It Almost Happened!

Grey's Anatomy actress Camilla Luddington came close to playing a pivotal role on The Vampire Diaries, and it would have stopped her from playing Jo Wilson.

Luddington took to Twitter over the weekend to reveal characters she had auditioned for in the past, and one of them was Rebekah Mikaelson on The Vampire Diaries.

Claire Holt ultimately landed the role and also went on to star in New Orleans-set spinoff The Originals.

"Was reminiscing with my husband about some roles we auditioned for (over a decade ago) and didn't get," Luddington tweeted. "I was thinking it might be fun to share just a couple ha!!!!

"I auditioned for (and Obvs didn't get but thought it would be so fun to play) Rebekah on #TheVampireDiaries."

Fans were shocked, with one suggesting that Luddington wouldn't have been cast in Grey's Anatomy had she been successful in auditioning for Vampire Diaries, prompting the star to reply:

"I would not being playing Jo, that's exactly right!"

Luddington also auditioned for the parts of Alex Dupre on One Tree Hill, as well as Alex on Nikita.

Jana Kramer ultimately snagged the role of Alex, while Lyndsy Fonseca played Alex.

"I auditioned and realllllly wanted Alex in #Nikita but the wonderful Lyndsy Fonseca killed it in that role," she said.

Luddington joined the cast Grey's Anatomy in 2012, and was promoted to series regular for the next season.

Jo blossomed into one of the best characters on Grey's Anatomy, and it seems the character will continue to develop well into next year.

The series has been renewed for Season 17, but there's a lot of material for Jo to work with. She's still trying to come to terms with the fact that her husband left her -- for his ex.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know Jo claimed she was ready to move on, but there will likely be some changes for her when the next season gets underway.

What are your thoughts on this bombshell?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.