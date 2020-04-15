Little Fires Everywhere Season 1 Episode 7 Review: Picture Perfect

We're seven episodes in, and there's still no telling who set the Richardson house on fire.

On Little Fires Everywhere Season 1 Episode 7, everyone is forced to come to terms with the darkest parts of who they are. This episode was full of revelations, exposed secrets, and hidden truths.

Despite all the drama, Elena fought to maintain her picture-perfect image. The scene where she forced her family to dress up for a second family Christmas picture represented her deepest dysfunction.

Elena cares more about how things appear than how they really are. Everyone standing in that family photo was full of resentment.

Lexie wore a Yale sweatshirt to celebrate her recent acceptance even though she lied on her essay. Moody had no idea that his own brother was seeing the girl of his dreams behind is back.

On top of being forced to wear sneakers that she hated, and called a name she can't stand, Isabelle has been hiding her true sexual identity from everyone.

Although the scene was a dramatic portrayal of an American family, it was an accurate depiction of how many families in America relate to one another behind closed doors.

With endless filters and hashtags like #relatioshipgoals, social media culture has exacerbated the toxic idea that everyone should always present themselves to the world as if their lives are perfect.

Mia's conversation with Isabelle about how we all have to face the darkest pieces of ourselves, even when we're afraid, was profound and inspiring.

It's ironic that Mia was able to give Isabelle such great advice although she has been running from her own darkness her entire life.

While Pearl deserved to know the truth about her father and her mother's past, it was not Elena's place to have that conversation with Peal.

Mia could have easily told Elena that Lexie had an abortion, but she chose to keep Lexie's secret despite her disdain for the Richardson family.

Pearl was irate when she found out that her mother kept a secret about the large sum of money she acquired from selling her painting. She may never forgive Mia for lying to her about who her father is.

While Elena and Mia are very different people, I'm surprised every episode at how much they have in common.

Isabelle's relationship with Mia parallels Pearl's relationship with Elena in many ways.

Both girls see a version of themselves they wish they could be in the other person's mother.

Elena and Mia are also both involved in the trial involving baby Mei Ling for the wrong reasons.

Mia is fighting for Bebe to validate her own decision to keep Pearl. She sees herself in Bebe.

On the other hand, Elena is fighting for Linda because she is concerned about her reputation. She is tired of being seen as the bad guy, and what's Mia to carry that weight instead.

Bill's decision not to question Mia about Pearl's father was honorable.

He found a way to zealously advocate for his client without dragging Mia through the mud unnecessarily.

While I was intiially tempted to feel sorry for Bill, I felt internally conflicted by the end of the episode.

Bill's assertion that people like Bebe Chow don't win was problematic.

Bill, like most of the Richardson family, is often unaware of how his own privilege colors his view of the world.

Elena's suggestion that working hard is a hardship was uncomfortable.

Underlying her comment was the assumption that people who benefit from affirmative action are not hard workers.

Lexie mirrored her sentiments when she suggested that setting a puppy on fire would have been much worse than stealing Pearl's experience with discrimination to get into Yale.

Brian's explanation of the issue was excellent. While people look at him and assume he got into an ivy league school because of his race, no one looks a Lexie and as someone who got into an ivy league school because she stole an essay from a black girl.

Discrimination never seems like a big deal to people who have never experienced it. White people in America have a history of appropriating and stealing from people of color.

Brian and Lexie's relationship highlighted a lot of issues that interracial couples face. While Lexie believed it was possible for her to be colorblind, Brian understands that as an immutable characteristic, race is not something that's easily ignored.

As a black person, it can be exhausting to have to explain issues regarding race and discrimination all the time.

Although it seemed Brian really did love Lexie, I understand why he ended their relationship.

Bill: Linda is not going to lose her baby.

Elena: Why do you say that?

Hopefully, Lexie uses her relationship with Brian as a learning experience.

Of all the characters, I feel the worst for Moody. Moody has been nothing but kind and respectful to Pearl.

Pearl's decision to lie to continuously lie to Moody and sneak behind his back with Trip was wrong. Pearl has more in common with her mother than she thought she did.

Overall, episode seven was one of my favorite episodes. The writers did an incredible job of diving into the complexities of relationships.

The director's artistic decision to naturally integrate fire into a number of scenes was also masterful.

As always, I want to know what you thought about this episode!

Do you have any idea who may have set the Richardson house on fire?

Will Pearl forgive Mia for lying to her about who her father is?

Rememebr, you can watch Little Fires Everywhere online!

Little Fires Everywhere airs Wednesdays on Hulu.

