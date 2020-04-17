Lucifer Season 6 in Doubt As Contract Negotiations Hit a Major Snag

The prospect of a sixth season of Lucifer just got a lot less likely.

TV Line is reporting that contract negotiations with leading man Tom Ellis are not going well, and the potential sixth season is at a standstill.

The outlet claims that Ellis rejected the studio's latest offer.

Here's where things get murky:

Ellis already has a deal for Lucifer Season 6, but it sounds like he does not want to honor it because of the salary being offered to him.

He would be in breach of contract if he does not honor the terms of the contract, but even though Warner Bros. TV group have returned to Ellis with better offers multiple times, he has continually refused them, according to TV Line.

“Everyone wants Tom to be happy,” says the insider of the situation. “But there’s a limit, and it’s been reached.”

This latest twist in the tale comes around six weeks after it was announced that Ellis had already closed a deal to appear on Lucifer Season 6 should Netflix order it.

Given that co-showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson also closed deals of their own to remain showrunners, this was another step in the right direction.

Many of the other stars of the series already had existing deals that will allow them to return should Netflix pull the trigger on a sixth season.

Netflix saved Lucifer when FOX canceled it after three seasons.

Fans successfully launched a campaign to get another network to take notice after the original cancellation.

The streamer ordered a fourth season, which debuted last year on the streamer.

Not long after, it was announced that the show had been renewed for a fifth -- and final -- season.

The episode order was capped at 10, but Netflix later increased it to 16 episodes, with the common consensus that it would air in two parts.

When Netflix confirmed the show would be ending, fans tried to save it all over again, with one of them taking to Change.org to craft a petition.

This got another good response, and that's partly why another devilish return is on the cards.

It's unclear whether this alleged drama could scupper the chances of Lucifer Season 6.

But at least fans still have the fifth season to look forward to!

