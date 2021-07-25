Lucifer: Netflix Sets Final Season Premiere Date, and it's Soon!

“This is it, the final season of Lucifer. For real this time,” reads the official synopsis for the final season of Lucifer.

The series has cheated death on countless occasions, but it will now be wrapping up on its own terms this year.

Netlix has confirmed the series will wrap September 10.

“The devil himself has become God… almost. Why is he hesitating?"

"And as the world starts to unravel without a God, what will he do in response?"

"Join us as we say a bittersweet goodbye to Lucifer, Chloe, Amenadiel, Maze, Linda, Ella and Dan. Bring tissues," concludes the logline.

During the show's Comic Con @ Home panel, series star Tom Ellis, and executive producers Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich spoke about previous events, including the death of Dan, played by Kevin Alejandro.

“Kevin Alejandro actually pitched us him dying because he’s like, ‘It’s the last season, and everyone has grown to love this character."

"We were in early goings-on and it sort of stuck with us as we went on. So it’s Kevin’s fault, really,” Henderson said.

Added Modrovich, “Yeah, he said he wants to go out in a fiery blaze of glory, so he did.”

They also teased Lucifer being involved in cases.

“Oh, I think it’s in his DNA now,” Ellis explained.

“There may be the odd thing to solve but he’s got a lot of mysteries to solve, to be honest, in Season 6.”

Added moderator Luke Cook, “Lucifer had a lot of growing up to do before becoming God, and he was really wrestling with the pain in his life and the pain of other people’s lives watching Dan die. Is he going to continue this maturation or is he going to be charming and immature?”

