Schitt's Creek Season 6 Episode 14 Review: Happy Ending

Life goes on.

That's the main message to take away from Schitt's Creek Season 6 Episode 14, which proved that you don't need wild events to close a series.

Instead, the characters all reached points of their lives in which they were truly excited to see what is on the horizon.

While I hoped something would happen to keep John and Moira in the quirky little town they arrived in as a last resort on Schitt's Creek Season 1 Episode 1, they are officially back in the game.

After years of trying to find some semblance of success to feel fulfilled in life, they are both embarking on a new chapter, and that's the best way to end things.

The Roses have undoubtedly had a profound effect on the town. The patriarch and matriarch were once very successful in their respective crafts and brought some things to the town it had never seen.

Moira's wigs, along with Johnny's overwhelming enthusiasm, will be remembered for the years to come, but that's not to say they are necessarily done with the town.

David: What happened? Who died?

Johnny: Who died?

David: Did Patrick die?

Alexis: No, Patrick didn't die, David.

David: Then why did you startle me awake like this? My mind went straight to some unthinkable tragedy, like something really really bad happened.

Johnny: Oh, imagine.

Moira: Well, the day did have a slight segultis.

David: What is she talking about?

Moira: A hiccup.

David: What hiccup, who's hiccuping?

Alexis: Ok, David shush for a minute. There was a big storm last night, and things got a bit wet.

David: How wet?

Johnny: We've been looking into changing venues.

David: Oh my god. To where? Bob's Garage?

Moira: Um, no, his roof was no match for the cumulous clouds.

David: I've woken up in a Black Mirror episode.

Alexis: This might be a stupid question because there's like literally nothing you can do about it, but why didn't you guys get a tent?

Johnny: Not helping, Alexis.

David: Because I wanted the wood fire pizza over and we couldn't afford both. Someone has to call the officiant. He's on his way from Elm Dale. What happened to Fabian?

Johnny: He canceled because of the rain.

Moira: What kind of an adult man rides a penny far thing?

Their son is happily married there to the man of his dreams and even owns a store, so it goes without saying that there will be return visits planned.

In essence, Schitt's Creek brought a selfish family down to earth and made them realize that having lots of money did not bring them all the happiness in the world.

They were brought together under awful circumstances, but they part ways with newfound respect, and I liked how the writers left us with the notion that these characters will continue to find themselves in comical circumstances.

Alexis is a bit of a wild card. She became dependent on her family throughout the series, and only recently realized that she should do things of her own accord.

Patrick: Wow, that massage really did a number, huh?

David: Ya, that was the first time I have ever received a happy ending.

Patrick: Sorry, what did you just say?

Patrick: The happy ending that the masseur gave me. I've always heard about things like that, but it's never actually happened. Did you have to pay extra for that?

Patrick: I didn't pay for a happy ending. I paid for a massage. He gave you a happy ending? On our wedding day?

David: I thought you wanted that.

Stevie: See, this is what Ray should be filming.

Patrick: Why would I want you to get a happy ending from a stranger on our wedding day, David.

David: You tell me! Because I was stressed out and you told me you wanted to distress me. I just assumed you knew what you were paying for. I was both shocked and impressed.

Stevie: Okay, but to be clear, you didn't stop it from happening?

David: Okay, Marcia Clark. Court's adjourned for the day.

Patrick: This is unbelievable. At no point was that ever discussed. All I did was leave an envelope full of cash and a note that said to take very good care of you. And now that I've said those words out loud, I can see how a certain kind of person would interpret that the wrong way.

Stevie: Okay, but was it good at least?

Patrick: Do not answer that. Was it? Don't.

Her publicity skills are second to none, and she will be able to make lemons out of lemonade wherever she lands. It's going to be tough for her to leave David behind when the moment comes.

Even though they bicker like crazy, their relationship flourished when the money was taken out of the equation. They say you see who your real friends are when you are at your worst.

The Roses lost everyone, but they gained newfound respect for one another in a sleepy little town with not a lot going on.

Alexis could stay in the town, but she has the urge to fly free and spread her wings somewhere else. It's a great direction to take things, and I would love to see what the future holds for her.

David has been a bridezilla ever since the wedding was in the early planning stages, so of course, he was going to flip out when the weather threatened to derail his big day.

Because David thinks his plans through ever so thoroughly, the only thing that could have the potential to cause problems is the weather, but it was fantastic how it brought the town together.

Throwing a wedding in a handful hours while at the mercy of mother nature is no easy task, and you don't do it for people you don't love.

The entire town just wanted to be a part of the big day to help people they respected. It was the perfect final storyline for the series because it brought things to a natural conclusion.

David getting a "happy ending" from the masseur came out of the left field, and it could have thrown a wrench in any other couple's relationship, but Patrick was partially to blame because of the way he left the money in the envelope.

David: What is that?

Alexis: Thank you, David, you look very expensive and gorgeous, too.

David: It's white, you're wearing a white dress.

Alexis: Duh, it's black and white themed. What was I supposed to show up in, pink?

David: Or black. You're wearing a wedding dress -- to my wedding!

Alexis: This is not a wedding dress, it's a white floral length gown. It's very different.

David: Did it come with a veil?

Alexis: No, it came with a head dress.

David: What?

Alexis: It came with like a white, tool, head dress. But I thought that it overwhelmed the dress, so I decided not to wear it.

One thing I've loved about Schitt's Creek from the onset is that it is a homophobia-free show. Many TV shows would love nothing more than to introduce a lot of drama with a same-sex wedding storyline.

Schitt's Creek takes viewers to a world in which there is no animosity, and it should give TV writers some food for thought when it comes to creating the next big TV hits.

Dan Levy and his team of writers have set the bar high for future TV shows, especially comedies. Schitt's Creek was not your typical comedy, but it featured excellent acting, a great script, and jokes that landed every single time.

It's amazing how the show started small and blossomed into such a cultural phenomenon.

Thankfully, the series finale was a success. In my first viewing of it, I loved it, but felt like there could have been a bigger sense of finality, but after thinking on it for a few days, it was the perfect ending.

We're leaving these characters at the point in their lives in which we've followed them for a considerable amount of time, but they all feel ready to move on to the next thing -- whatever that may be.

Not many shows end while the fans still want more, but Schitt's Creek is doing just that, and I can't shake the feeling that the characters will return in a movie down the line.

What do you think of the way the series ended? Did you want Johnny and Moira to stay in town? Were you surprised that the wedding went ahead?

Hit the comments.

