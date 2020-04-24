Showtime Offers Penny Dreadful: City of Angels Premiere Online for Free -- Watch Now!

Showtime has a treat for fans of Penny Dreadful.

The premium cabler has released the series premiere of its new drama Penny Dreadful: City of Angels early for free online sampling, on streaming platforms and on demand.

The series stars Tony® and Emmy® winner Nathan Lane, Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Kerry Bishé, Rory Kinnear, Adriana Barraza, Michael Gladis, Jessica Garza, and Johnathan Nieves.

Tony and Golden Globe® winner and three-time Oscar® nominee John Logan, the creator, writer and executive producer of the Emmy-nominated series Penny Dreadful, continues in those same roles. Michael Aguilar (Kidding) also serves as executive producer.

The premiere episode is available for free now on YouTube and SHO.com.

The 10-episode series will officially premiere on-air this Sunday, April 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

The episode is also available across multiple television and streaming providers’ devices, websites, applications and authenticated online services and their free on demand channels.

In addition, the season premiere is available for free on the Showtime stand-alone service at www.showtime.com.

Showtime is also supporting the Farmworkers Covid-19 Pandemic Relief Fund to help raise funds for farmworkers and their families, similar to the Vega family depicted in the series.

California produces over two-thirds of the fruits and nuts and over a third of the vegetables consumed in the U.S. With this series set in Los Angeles, the network is donating in support of those who feed us through their labor and ensure our food supply, as these communities may be among the hardest hit due to lack of resources.

A spiritual descendant of the original series, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels opens in 1938 Los Angeles, a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension.

When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega (Zovatto) and his partner Lewis Michener (Lane) become embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city's first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism.

Before long, Tiago and his family are grappling with powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels explores an exciting mix of the supernatural and the combustible reality of the period. Along with Logan and Aguilar, the series is executive produced by Oscar winner Sam Mendes (1917) and Pippa Harris (Revolutionary Road), both of Neal Street Productions.

Logan's Desert Wolf Productions produces, and James Bagley serves as co-executive producer.

Last month, Showtime announced that new customers who sign up before May 3 can take advantage of a 30-day free trial for the streaming service, available on SHOWTIME.com and the SHOWTIME app on all supported devices.

SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One.

