Superman & Lois Finds Its Lana Lang

The Passage's Emmanuelle Chriqui has lined up her return to the small screen.

Deadline is reporting that the actress has been set as a series regular on The CW's Superman & Lois.

She will be playing the role of Lana Lang on the straight-to-series Arrowverse spinoff that comes from The Flash executive producer Todd Helbing, DC Universe overlord Greg Berlanti and Warner Bros. TV.

This iteration of the character is a loan officer at Smallville Bank, who will reestablish her friendship with Clark Kent “during one of the most difficult periods in her life.”

The most recent iteration to grace The CW was Kristen Kreuk who took on the role as a series regular on Smallville.

Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch will reprise the roles they have already been playing in the Arrowverse sporadically over the last few seasons.

The series follows the iconic characters as they deal with stress, pressures, and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society.

Despite going straight-to-series, The CW planned on filming a pilot episode to show off to advertisers at the network's upfronts presentation in May.

But the Coronavirus pandemic has ruined those plans, and the show will not enter production until it is safe to do so.

The news comes days after the news broke that Dylan Walsh would be playing Lois' father, General Sam Lane.

Jordan Elsass (Little Fires Everywhere) and newcomer Alexander Garfin were recently cast as Lois and Clark’s teenage sons, Jonathan and Jordan.

Chriqui was a part of the cast of Fox drama The Passage last season as one of the leads, but the series did not make the cut for a second season.

The actress has also appeared on Entourage, The Mentalist, Murder in the First, and Shut Eye.

The CW has yet to announce whether the show will join the fall schedule, or if it will be held for midseason -- a decision that should be made in May.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.