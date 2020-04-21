The Bold Type Season 4 Is Bolder Than Ever Before

Since its inception, The Bold Type has boldly gone where few shows have dared to go before.

The series has never shied away from controversial topics, but rather, fiercely and fearlessly tackled them head-on.

Much like Freeform -- a network determined to prove it's no longer the family-friendly predecessor, ABC Family -- The Bold Type pushes the envelop further each season in its attempt to stir up conversations that other networks won't dare to address without guilt or shame.

The Bold Type Season 4 reached peak boldness as it tapped into some taboo topics that needed to be normalized while putting sex at the forefront as something important, necessary, and nothing to be ashamed of.

The result was an enlightened season that encouraged characters and audiences to be themselves, value themselves, and enjoy themselves.

Most importantly, it touched upon powerful messages with its signature humor and established characters who attempted to topple the outdated patriarchy.

Let's take a look at some of the biggest lessons and boldest moments:

When you accept a job at Scarlet Magazine, I'm convinced your welcome package includes a vibrator.

On The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 3, everyone in the office was embracing the act of self-pleasure, including Editor-in-Chief, Jacqueline. The normalcy with which they were talking about it was refreshing. The series wants you to know that it's normal -- everyone does it, and there's no point in pretending otherwise.

However, female pleasure is rarely as encouraged as male pleasure, a point that was also honed in on when a billboard for the brand was shut down while viagra advertisements were allowed to air during primetime.

Double-standards don't sit well with the ladies of The Bold Type, so much of the season focused on fighting the patriarchy's established "norms" that have been ingrained in us since we were children.

Kat's fight included her bold decision to peg her current partner. She wasn't comfortable with it at first and initially rejected the proposition only to realize that she was afraid because it was different and not something that was ever encouraged.

Her hesitation stemmed from a fear of being dominant or powerful, two adjectives rarely associated with women.

Kat was always told that "men are powerful, women are submissive."

When she broke through those beliefs, she realized that not only did she like the power, but the act was more intimate than she ever imagined. Being open to change brought her and Cody closer together.

It also helped her discover more about her sexuality, which has been a focus since The Bold Type Season 1 when she began her journey as a lesbian. Her encounter with Cody made her open to dating men and thus, she updated her label to "bi."

Through this, Kat also learned that lesbian women can often ostracize women who play for both teams because they're using it as an excuse "not to pick one." The moment reminded her that she'll never be shamed for loving who she loves and wanting to be herself unapologetically.

Kat wasn't the only one who fought against the norms to go after what she wanted. The idea that men are powerful while women are submissive was also something Alex, a usually confident and open-minded man working at a female-dominated industry, struggled with when he met Alice.

Alex could not get past the fact that Alice was smarter, more successful, and more accomplished than he was.

While one might assume that those are qualities men want in women, his preconceived notions meant that he equated her power with being less than. A woman who was confident and comfortable made him feel small and insecure.

It's eye-opening that a man in 2020, especially a man who remains open-minded and views the sexes as equal, still gives into outdated beliefs because it's all he's ever know. He's conditioned to associating success with masculinity.

These moments led to a quote that defines The Bold Type's whole season: "Patriarchy has taught us that men are supposed to be powerful, women are supposed to be submissive. That's it. You feel like less of a man without your power, and I feel like less of a woman with it."

The writers were bold in their decision not to let Alicia succumb to Alex's needs to make his ego feel better.

She stood tall, proud, and unfazed when she declared he wasn't "ready for her." That's an attitude we all need to adopt.

Jane found her power in one of the most unlikely of ways while suffering from a yeast infection.

Yes, yeast infections aren't cute, but they're real, and the series made sure to highlight the importance of women being open with each other rather than sugarcoating reality.

Jane treated her mini Jane to a vagina facial, otherwise known as a "vagina facial." It's a service that's been on my radar thanks to Gwyneth Paltrow, but I never thought it was something women embraced until The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 6.

Turns out, there are some side-effects to treating your lady friend to a spa day including a very uncomfortable yeast infection. Jane was embarrassed by it, so she attempted to mask it using more "beauty" products that simply worsened the pain and suffering.

Her desire to be perfect, yet another standard set by society, and the fact that she was forced to feel embarrassed about something so natural and common made her inflict more pain that wouldn't have happened has she just been open and embraced it for what it is.

When she finally got the courage to publicly own up to her "imperfections," she created a movement that allowed women to open up about situations that they've been forced to think of as "flaws" -- acne on their vaginas, low hanging labia -- and wear them as badges.

In the words of Jane: "Vaginas aren't supposed to smell like cookies." Let's all remember that one!

Sutton found her power by facing Richard's mother, who wanted her to believe she wasn't good enough because she was a "draft beer" and not "fancy champagne."

Aside from that great moment where she stood up to Richard's mother and refused to be reduced to feeling less-than, she also figured out the power of being an influencer.

At first, she was struggled with finding her niche because she was compartmentalizing who she was instead of just allowing all these different aspects of herself to shine through on her social media.

While planning the wedding, she tried to impress his mother, who basically equated an influencer to a salesman, and honestly, that's a damn good analogy.

While some might get offended by the idea of being a "salesman," if you think about it, being able to sell something, especially yourself and your brand, is a highly sought after skill.

Influencers are the modern-day salespeople who want you to buy their lifestyle. They have a very tricky job of selling you a specific brand and tapping into the market to figure out what people will want.

If you've ever tried it, you know it's incredibly hard to be influential, let alone amass a following of people who think that you're worth emulating. So, heck yes, Sutton Brady is a "saleswoman," and a damn good one at that.

And finally, a lesson that was shared by many characters was that lying to yourself is no way through go through life because you're quite literally denying yourself the beauty of authenticity.

Sutton wanted to be with Richard, and marrying him was important to her, but she couldn't go through with it if she gave up the opportunity of a lifetime to become a stylist.

When she stopped lying to herself about not wanting the job and owned up to it regardless of how difficult it would make their relationship, which would now have to be long-distance, she prioritized herself.

A modern world and a modern relationship means that she didn't have to give up a dream for a man because she was with a man who wouldn't want her to do that. They found a way to make it work.

After a cheating scandal rocked Jane's relationship with Ryan, she struggled to get her groove back when it came to intimacy. She became closed off out of fear of getting hurt.

Jane exhausted many options to overcome the cheating, including going to a sex club to push her out of her comfort zone and tantric sex, an ancient Hindu practice that's said to increase intimacy and a mind-body connection.

But none of those things were ever going to work unless Jane was honest with herself -- sex wasn't the problem. The communication was shot, and there was no trust left between the two of them.

She finally arrived at a moment where she knew she had to open her eyes to a truth that was there all along -- she couldn't be with a cheater.

And she couldn't stay in a relationship out of false pretenses or fear. It may have been incredibly scary to break up with Ryan and get a double mastectomy without his support, but she put herself first, and that's all you can do.

Kat realized she could not live with herself if she continued to work for a progressive company run by a bigot who supported a man that advocated for gay conversion therapy.

RJ needed to be exposed for the hypocrite that he was and Kat needed to speak her truth about things that mattered to her even if it cost her her job.

It was a brave move and one that championed staying true to yourself and your values.

As for Jacqueline, she stopped thinking that her marriage was the problem and that it could be fixed with another relationship.

Throughout her long-term marriage, there was a heaping pile of problems that resulted in a marriage based on lies and resentment. The only way to fix it was to be open, honest, and vulnerable in finding a way to move forward and compromise.

The Bold Type Season 4 addressed other bold storylines, including transgender rights for those wanting to run marathons, long-distance relationships, the struggle to earn a promotion when you deserve one, hiring freezes, and more. You can catch up with the season right here.

As long as the women of The Bold Type refuse to be silenced, the series will continue delivering bold portrayals of our present-day society in an accurately and inclusively.

