The Conners Season 3: Coming to ABC?

With The Conners reaching the conclusion of its second season, fans have been wondering whether the series is looking good for a third season.

According to Deadline, the stars of the series negotiate their deals every year because of the way the series became a reality.

The cast sign one-year deals, meaning it's not as simple as ABC pulling the trigger on a green light for an additional season.

The network understandably wants the key players to be present to help the show remain a viable option for viewers.

Deadline is reporting that Sara Gilbert, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, and Lecy Goranson have already closed deals to return.

Given their ties to the original series, it makes sense that ABC would want to make sure these stars are signed on for a potential third season.

As for what they will be paid, the outlet states that Gilbert, Goodman, and Metcalf all scored small raises from their $375,000 salaries for Season 2.

As for Gorenson, Deadline states that she scored a big raise from her $165,000 salary per episode.

Now, the production company needs to agree on a license fee with the network, as well as close deals with the rest of the cast.

Many thought The Conners would not stand the test of time without Roseanne Barr, but the truth is, it is a great performer.

It is ABC's highest-rated comedy, as well as the number 2 scripted show overall on the network, meaning that it has been a certain renewal all along.

Season to date, The Conners is averaging 5.7 million viewers and a 1.1 rating in the demo. Like many shows, it is down year-to-year.

However, it recently swelled to season highs in total viewers thanks to more people watching TV.

ABC has already renewed Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, and The Good Doctor. A renewal for the comedies should be coming soon.

