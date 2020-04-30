The Flash: Ending After Season 7?

The Flash has been a resounding success for The CW since it debuted in 2014.

The series remains the highest-rated and most-watched series on the network and has become the flagship Arrowverse series following the conclusion of Arrow.

Naturally, fans have been wondering how long the show will go on, especially with Arrow wrapping up with a truncated eighth season.

The series recently returned after a four-week hiatus brought on by the coronavirus pandemic that has brought most TV shows to a grinding halt.

While the series is unlikely to return to production on its sixth season, it has been renewed for next season.

If you watch The Flash online, you know that a lot of storylines are at play, and without the end of the season, they will not be brought to fruition.

The Flash lead Grant Gustin recently spoke with Michael Rosenbaum on his Inside of You podcast, and revealed that his contract with the series ends at Season 7.

That means there's no guarantee the show will continue beyond The Flash Season 7, but contact negotiations had already started before the shutdown.

"The conversation actually had started already for adding a potential eighth and ninth [season] and then this pandemic happened and everything has stopped," Gustin tells Rosenbaum.

"And we don’t know when we’re going back. We didn’t finish what should’ve been our last three episodes of Season 6… We might do those scripts when we go back for seven to lead into what were going to film anyway," he said of the unproduced episodes.

"I don’t even know what the plan is, but we don’t know when we’re back and I don’t know when we’re going to continue the negotiation talks, so I don’t know what’s going on."

It's good news that talks have begun about extending Gustin's contract, but until we have official renewals from The CW, we should probably not get too excited.

The TV industry is constantly changing, and it might well be the case that Gustin decides he's had enough. There is no show without him.

Gustin opened up in the interview with Rosenbaum about having to ditch several other opportunities because of the production demands of The Flash.

"Yeah, there’s both sides to it for sure. Like we touched on earlier, the thing that makes it hard to keep doing it is like, I really have lost three films and one theater opportunity that were locked, set, ready to go," the actor said.

"And then those things had to push two weeks and my whole hiatus is two and a half months so they had to recast it and that’s hard to deal with. That’s hard to swallow."

You can listen to the full interview here.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.