The Mandalorian Season 3 Already in the Works at Disney+

The Mandalorian's grip on Disney+ is not ending soon.

Despite not scoring a formal pickup for a third season, pre-production on the third season is already underway, reports Variety.

Series creator Jon Favreau has been “writing Season 3 for a while,” according to sources, and the show’s art department has been creating concepts for Season 3 “for the past few weeks.”

Season 2 of The Mandalorian has already wrapped production and the show is still slated to return to the streamer later this year, so fans will likely not be without the series for long.

Rosario Dawson is set to join the cast as Clone Wars fan favorite Ahsoka Tano, while Michael Biehn (The Terminator, Aliens) will play a bounty hunter.

The Mandalorian was a roaring success for Disney+ upon its launch, and was also very well received among fans and critics, meaning that the early renewal for a third season is unsurprising.

If you're eagerly awaiting the second season -- and beyond -- Disney+ will treat you to an eight-episode docuseries later this year, called Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.

Viewers will get some fresh footage of the series that was not used in the first season, as well as discussions from the creative minds behind the series.

Jon Favreau described the series as an “opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1.”

“We had a great experience making the show and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you.”

Among the topics discussed will be the filmmaking process and the “artistry behind the show’s practical models, effects, and creatures, plus the creative influences, the iconic score, and connections to Star Wars characters and props from across the galaxy.”

The series will unspool weekly effective Friday, May 4th, aka Star Wars Day.

The Mandalorian Season 1 is available to stream in markets Disney+ is available.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.