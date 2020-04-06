The Walking Dead Season Finale Trailer Teases Lauren Cohan's Return as Maggie

Lauren Cohan is back!

AMC on Sunday dropped the opening minutes of The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 16, which teases doom for our beloved characters, and the return of Maggie.

In her first scene back with the series, Maggie is seen opening a letter from Carol.

The letter fills Maggie in on what's been happening recently, including the death of Jesus, Tara, Enid, as well as the rising threat of the Whisperers.

It certainly could foreshadow Maggie returning in the nick of time to help our heroes through their Whisperer problem.

If you watch The Walking Dead online, you know Maggie left with Georgie to help emerging communities.

A lot has changed since her exit, including the man who butchered her lover and baby daddy being let out of prison.

Granted, Negan has changed, but there will still be some animosity between the pair should they share the screen again.

The opening minutes also show Carol and Daryl making their way towards the hospital, presumably with a plan that should help save a lot of lives.

These two always work well together, so there should be some good stuff on the horizon.

Then there's Alden and Aaron, who were cornered by Whisperers on The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 15.

They give a good fight and ultimately cross paths with someone wearing a mask and clutching two scythes.

Who the heck could this be?

Additionally, it looks like Virgil's journey will continue to be charted. Even though he stayed on the island, he's in the opening minutes of the finale, and he's back at Oceanside.

Could he miraculously find the weapons on the island and save everyone? It's a stretch but this is The Walking Dead we're talking about.

Unfortunately, we have a long wait in store for the season finale.

The episode was still in post-production when the coronavirus pandemic shut down the TV industry.

We know the episode is coming this year, but we just don't know when.

For now, have a look at the first few minutes below, and hit the comments with what you want to happen.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.