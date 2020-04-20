The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful Run Out of Episodes: What's the Backup Plan?

We have some bad news for fans of the two soaps on CBS.

Thursday, April 23 marks the final day there will be new episodes of The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful.

Both shows recently shut down due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and while it seemed like there were some more episodes, there will be no more after the above date.

Each series typically tapes a month ahead of schedule, but CBS has a plan in place for fans of the shows.

Starting April 27, CBS will air classic episodes of each show with a themed week of episodes for each.

This means fans will be able to have some blasts from the past as some of the most iconic storylines hit the air again.

Y&R will kick things off with "Katherine the Great" week, featuring Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper), throwing it all the way back to 1990.

Over at The Bold and the Beautiful, the first theme will be "Escape to Monte Carlo" week, where it centers on cast members Don Diamont (Bill Spencer) Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan), John McCook (Eric Forrester), Rena Sofer (Quinn Fuller), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy Forrester), Darin Brooks (Wyatt Spencer), Scott Clifton (Liam Spencer), and Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra) in the city along the French Riviera.

April 27 and 28 will feature two documentary-style "making of "episodes that delve into aspects of the show fans do not typically see, which is fun!

"It’s incredibly fun to offer fans an opportunity to look back at such memorable moments from Y&R and B&B," said Executive Vice President, Current Programs, CBS Entertainment's Amy Reisenbach.

"Both of these shows have extraordinary legacies, and these specially curated episodes are only a small portion of what we hope to be able to present in the coming weeks."

It's a shame both shows will run out of original installments, but at least fans will have something to look forward to.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.