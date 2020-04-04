Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 10 Episode 17

Did Frank make the right call?

On Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 17, he faced backlash from his deparment when he suspended an officer for violent behavior. 

Busting a Gangster - Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 17

Who did he turn to for advice?

Meanwhile, Erin and Anthony were forced to trust a sociopath who claimed he had evidence to convict a double-murderer. 

Elsewhere, Danny and Baez tried to arrest a notorious gangster who appeared to have people covering for him. 

Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 17 Quotes

Frank: There's a cancer in my department? What's the offer?
Johnny: Reinstate him.
Frank: In exchange for what?
Johnny: The respect of the rank-and-file.

Anthony: The DA should know you can't rush a case like that.
Erin: That doesn't make any difference to the families of the victims.
Anthony: So we'll get Costa on something else.
Erin: Yeah, the next double homicide he commits.
Anthony: Hopefully not that.

Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 17

