Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 10 Episode 17

Did Frank make the right call?

On Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 17, he faced backlash from his deparment when he suspended an officer for violent behavior.

Who did he turn to for advice?

Meanwhile, Erin and Anthony were forced to trust a sociopath who claimed he had evidence to convict a double-murderer.

Elsewhere, Danny and Baez tried to arrest a notorious gangster who appeared to have people covering for him.

