Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 5 Episode 19

Did Dr. Choi and Dr. Marcel manage to stop bickering?

On Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 19, the pair continued to lock horns over how to treat their patient.

What made them change focus?

Meanwhile, Dr. Charles evaluated a 15 year old who was brought into the emergency room after an apparent fall off an overpass.

However, he and the other doctors started to wonder whether there was more to her fall than they were being told.

