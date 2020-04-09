Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 5 Episode 19

Did Dr. Choi and Dr. Marcel manage to stop bickering?

On Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 19, the pair continued to lock horns over how to treat their patient. 

A Terminally Ill Patient - Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 18

What made them change focus?

Meanwhile, Dr. Charles evaluated a 15 year old who was brought into the emergency room after an apparent fall off an overpass. 

However, he and the other doctors started to wonder whether there was more to her fall than they were being told. 

Watch Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 19 Online

Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 19 Quotes

Natalie: Good morning, Crockett. How is your day?
Marcel: Great.
Natalie: You say that every morning.
Marcel: Every morning is great.

April: Ethan! Crockett was just showing me some new equipment.
Ethan: Sure he was.
April: Ethan. What is this? You sleep on the couch, act like you don't want anything to do with me. So why do you care?

Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 19

Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 19 Photos

Siding With Asher - Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 19
Butting Heads With Choi - Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 19
Happy Hospital Head - Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 19
Fighting With Marcel - Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 19
Working WIth Choi - Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 19
In the Middle - Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 19
