Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 11 Episode 22

Did Mac drop the biggest bombshell to date?

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 Episode 22, Sam, Rountree, and Callen arrived in Afghanistan at the request of the former JAG character.

With a rising threat, the team had to keep the highly sensitive information quiet.

What was Mac hiding from them?

Meanwhile, Kensi had an epiphany about her place in the team.

Was she ready to move on?

Use the video above to watch NCIS: Los Angeles online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.