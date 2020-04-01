Watch NCIS Online: Season 17 Episode 19

Did Kasie and Jimmy survive their ordeal?

On NCIS Season 17 Episode 19, the pair was held hostage in a diner after a jewelry store robbery went horribly wrong.

With danger setting in, they had to work together to escape.

Customers struggled to process what was happening, making things ever more complicated.

Meanwhile, Gibbs led a team to save some of his team members, as well as bystanders in a deadly plot.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.