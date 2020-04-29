Watch One Day At A Time Online: Season 4 Episode 6

at .

Did the Alvarezes manage to make things romantic with their significant others?

On One Day At A Time Season 4 Episode 6, the whole family found an elaborate romantic setting when a supermoon appeared. 

His New Best Friend - One Day At A Time Season 4 Episode 5

Determined to make the most of it, they rounded up their loved ones. 

However, there was still some tension following recent events. 

Did the family manage to put it all behind them for the greater good?

Watch One Day At A Time Season 4 Episode 6 Online

Use the video above to watch One Day at a Time online right here via TV Fanatic. 

One Day At A Time Season 4 Episode 6 Quotes

Tonight, there is a supermoon. You just take Nora's hand and look up, and let the magic of the supermoon do the rest.

Lydia

Schneider: If somebody would have told me ten years ago that I'd be sober and with the love of my life, I would have said, hey, bartender, you're not my therapist. I was always too scared to let anyone in. Figured if they saw the real me, they'd head for the hills. Or the ocean, depending on traffic. But you saw me, and you stayed.
Avery: I'm always going to stay. Forever.

One Day At A Time Season 4 Episode 6

