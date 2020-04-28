One Day At A Time Season 4 Episode 6 Review: Supermoon

On One Day At A Time Season 4 Episode 6, they finally put to rest the mystery surrounding Lydia and Leslie's mysterious trip to Cuba at the end of One Day at a Time Season 3 Episode 13.

They also answered a few other inquiries that lingered at the back of our minds.

The episode, "Supermoon," was wild from start to finish, as well as a satisfying mid-season finale.

Since One Day at a Time Season 4 Episode 1, we have been dying to know what on earth happened to Leslie and Lydia while they were in Cuba.

One Day at a Time Season 4 has been fantastic so far, but with the question unanswered with every passing episode, it started to get more nerve-wracking.

Luckily, "Supermoon" explained why Lydia and Leslie went to Cuba, and the explanation did not happen without several tears.

Lydia wanted to spread her late husband's ashes where they were both from, but she could not do it. She still had them in an urn.

Penelope: Mami, what's going on? I thought you and Dr. Berkowitz scattered Papi's ashes in Cuba.

Lydia: Well, that was the plan. But after we got there I, I couldn't do it. It was not the Cuba that I remembered. Everything was still there, but it wasn't home anymore. I guess I wanted to walk back into a photograph, but you never can. Berto wanted his final resting place to be at home, and I realized that wherever we are, is home. Berto belongs with us. Permalink: Berto wanted his final resting place to be at home, and I realized that wherever we are is home.

It all came down to the fact that even though Lydia and Berto were from Cuba, they built their home elsewhere. When Berto passed away ten years prior, they already considered this apartment to be home.

And Lydia wanted to honor her husband by scattering his ashes in a place that was truly home.

It was a beautiful message, and it did not even matter that we did not get to see Leslie and Lydia in Cuba. The way Lydia told the story, with such emotion, it was almost like we were there with them.

Now, Berto can finally rest in a place he felt at peace -- the rooftop garden of their building.

And he will always be remembered by those he loved most, and those he did not even know, like Leslie and Avery.

"Supermoon" also gave us a glimpse into what the other couples of the show were up to, and put some other audience worries to rest.

The first being the question of Max and Penelope.

Penelope was firm when she said she never wanted to remarry, even if she fell in love again.

Max understood the vulnerability Penelope showed him at this moment, and it was then when he knew he loved Penelope more than anything. He would rather be with her and remain unmarried, with no children, than wander around wondering what could have been.

Penelope was on the same page when Max presented his issue to her. Even though he was back from Indonesia, his job required him to travel every few months for a few months.

Max's proposition was everything Penelope hoped for, and more. We always loved Max and Penelope together, but now we understand why they are each other's endgame.

Of course, they love each other, but they are compatible because of what they wanted. Penelope needed someone who loved and respected her and her family, but she also needed to be with someone who was at peace with the prospect of never being married or having kids.

And Max, well, he has no time for kids. His job requires him to travel for months on end, but Penelope is okay with them being apart, as long as they are still in love and get to come home to one another.

We always knew Max and Penelope were meant to be. Now we know why.

The other couples of the episode were not as prominent, but they rounded out "Supermoon" nicely.

As usual, Avery and Schneider were overly mushy with one another, but it was adorable. We could not love them any more if we tried.

Schneider helped Leslie set up the rooftop for Lydia, but in doing so, he reminded himself of how happy he was with his life.

The supermoon helped him reflect on himself and his future with Avery and their unborn child. And Schneider was so happy; it was almost hard for him to believe.

Schneider: If somebody would have told me ten years ago that I'd be sober and with the love of my life, I would have said, hey, bartender, you're not my therapist. I was always too scared to let anyone in. Figured if they saw the real me, they'd head for the hills. Or the ocean, depending on traffic. But you saw me, and you stayed.

Avery: I'm always going to stay. Forever. Permalink: Figured if they saw the real me, they'd head for the hills. Or the ocean, depending on traffic.

But after a lifetime of struggling with alcoholism, an unloving father, and very few friends, he finally had everything he could ever want.

The countless items he owned did not fill any empty void in his life. The Alvarez family and Avery did that.

He has a loving family. They also happen to be his best friends. He is expanding his family with Avery and their kid. He deserves more congratulations after everything he endured.

Congratulations, Schneider.

Finally, Alex and Elena also managed to spend time with their respective significant others.

Alex even celebrated his three month anniversary with Nora. Although it was not a significant milestone, he realized it was his most serious relationship.

And that was when Alex realized he was scared of being intimate, because of his parents. They got together when they were young, got married, and had kids. Then, they suffered a nasty divorce.

It is normal for kids to feel scared if their parents endured a painful breakup. Even though we do not see Alex be vulnerable often, his fear did not come as a surprise.

Alex likes Nora. He wants to be with her. But he has also seen devastating consequences of breaking up.

It's just... you know, there's like... sex, right? And then the next thing you know, you're married, and then you get a divorce, and then I'm a single mother struggling to have it all! Alex Permalink: And then I'm a single mother struggling to have it all!

Permalink: And then I'm a single mother struggling to have it all!

It was refreshing to watch Alex and Nora communicate their vulnerabilities to each other, especially considering they are only fifteen. We can only hope to see more of their relationship as it grows.

Elena and Syd's relationship had a small role in the mid-season finale, but it was worth noting. They are a beloved fan-favorite for a reason.

Their interactions are always the cutest. When Elena said she was happy that they were going to stick it out through college, we were thrilled too.

They always bring smiles to our faces.

Tonight, there is a supermoon. You just take Nora's hand and look up, and let the magic of the supermoon do the rest. Lydia Permalink: Let the magic of the supermoon do the rest.

Well, Fanatics, that was quite the mid-season finale!

What did you think?

How do you feel about the Cuba story wrapping up? The question of Max and Penelope's future? Do you believe the supermoon is romantic, like Lydia, or do you think of it as a scientific fact, like Elena?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

