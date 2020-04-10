Watch Station 19 Online: Season 3 Episode 12

Did the crew survive another brush with death?

On Station 19 Season 3 Episode 12, a fire in a storage facility left everyone in danger. 

Travis prepare - Station 19 Season 3 Episode 12

But it proved, once again, that the team was not functioning well together. 

Meanwhile, Jackson continued to question his place at Grey Sloan Memorial. 

Ben asked him if he wanted to spend some more time in the firehouse. 

Elsewhere, there was a ripple effect following Weber's diagnosis. 

Watch Station 19 Season 3 Episode 12 Online

Station 19 Season 3 Episode 12 Quotes

I’ve been in love with you for a long time, and I put my job before what I knew what right. And it was cowardly. It’s what my father did. It was what my grandfather did. I’m fighting a lineage of mistakes -- it’s in my blood -- but I’m breaking that pattern starting now. I love you, and I want to marry you.

Sullivan

Vic: Seriously, this is not weird for you, working together?
Jackson: Vic, why would it be?
Ben: Because you dated her.
Jackson: I’ve literally worked with anyone I’ve ever dated.
Vic: And you don’t sleep together… accidentally?
Jackson: If I sleep with an ex, it’s not an accident.
Ben: Kinda feels like I shouldn’t be here.
Vic: No, he shouldn’t be here.

