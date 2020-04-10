Watch Station 19 Online: Season 3 Episode 12

Did the crew survive another brush with death?

On Station 19 Season 3 Episode 12, a fire in a storage facility left everyone in danger.

But it proved, once again, that the team was not functioning well together.

Meanwhile, Jackson continued to question his place at Grey Sloan Memorial.

Ben asked him if he wanted to spend some more time in the firehouse.

Elsewhere, there was a ripple effect following Weber's diagnosis.

Use the video above to watch Station 19 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.