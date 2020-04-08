Watch The Conners Online: Season 2 Episode 17

Did Bev use her money how she wanted to?

On The Conners Season 2 Episode 17, she came to a stunning realization about the way she wanted to help people.

However, the Conners started to wonder why she wanted to look out for them all of a sudden.

Meanwhile, Dan found himself lost for words when a message from Roseanne came to light.

What did it mean for his future?

Use the video above to watch The Conners online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.