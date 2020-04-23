Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: To Live and Text in Beverly Hills

at .

Did Kyle manage to attract buyers to her new fashion line in New York City?

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 2, Kyle realized she faced an uphill battle. 

Grilling The Mayor - The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Did any of her co-stars want to help her out?

Meanwhile, Erika got big news that she had to share with the ladies. 

What was it?

Elsewhere, Dorit's move into a new house was marred by negative press about her finances. 

What did she tell her co-stars?

Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 2 Online

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

33 Shamefully Addictive Reality Shows We Can't Stop Watching!
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 2 Quotes

Mike Nilon and I were married for almost nine years. We were sort of like the Hollywood couple. I'm an actress and an agent. We would go to fabulous parties, we got these two beautiful boys. Mike was reliable. He was sweet. I really thought this was my last stop.

Garcelle

One day, nine years ago, I said "Hey, Mike, can I use your phone?" and so I look at the phone, and I see a text that said 'I love you.' I go "Hey, what's this?" His face changed, and he said "I've been having an affair." And I said "How long?" And he said "Five years."

Garcelle

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 2

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 2 Photos

Garcelle Confessional - The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 2
Garcelle Sips Wine - The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 2
Dorit Listens - The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 2
Erika Smiles - The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 2
  1. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
  2. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10
  3. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 2
  4. Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: To Live and Text in Beverly Hills