Westworld Renewed for Season 4 at HBO

Westworld will continue to flip the script for another season.

HBO today ordered a fourth season of the sci-fi drama, which will wrap its current season Sunday, May 3, with an expanded 75-minute finale.

Despite live ratings significantly, HBO notes that the show is pulling in a lot of viewers in digital metrics.

Season to date, Westworld Season 3 is averaging 799,00 viewers and a 0.23 rating in live + same day results.

This marks a decline of almost 65 percent vs. Westworld Season 2.

HBO has stated the show is averaging 9 million viewers per episode when all avenues are factored in.

That's a decent number!

Still, with HBO Max's launch on the horizon, the premium cabler likely expects more eyes to be on past episodes.

Westworld Season 3 is traveling a considerably different path, with the characters away from the confines of the park that served as the setting of the first two seasons.

As a result, the show feels different, but sometimes change is good. Many shows get stuck telling the same stories, and Westworld is proving to have staying power in the creativity department.

“From the western theme park to the technocratic metropolis of the near future, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed every twist and turn from the minds of master storytellers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy,” declared HBO president Casey Bloys in a statement.

“We can’t wait to see where their inspired vision takes us next.”

Nolan and Joy signed a massive overall deal with Amazon last year, with many wondering whether it could mean they are gearing up to exit the series.

However, it seems they will remain at the wheel for the fourth season, which will be music to the ears of the show's fans.

No premiere date for the fourth season has been revealed, but given that the first season launched in 2016, the second in 2018, and the third in 2020, we should be looking at a 2022 launch.

What are your thoughts on the renewal?

Did you stick with the show this year?

Hit the comments below.

Catch Westworld on HBO, Sunday's at 9 pm.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.