What to Watch: Upload, Hollywood, and Blindspot Premeires When Calls the Heart and God Friended Me Finales

This week is filled with good news and bad news.

God Friended Me comes to an early end on CBS, and When Calls the Heart airs its finale without another season waiting in the wings, but Blindspot returns for its final season, too, and from what we know, it's finished and will get a satisfactory ending.

Premiering this week are Hollywood on Netflix, Upload on Amazon Prime (so fun!) and a special one-time-only reunion from Parks and Rec for charity.

Saturday, April 25

8/7c Bad Education (HBO)

This movie starring Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney is a darkly comedic look at a real-life embezzlement scandal at New York' Roslyn School District.

Jackman and Janney are terrific as always, and you won't go wrong tuning in for this well-reviewed feature.

9/8c Matchmaker Mysteries: A Fatal Romance (Hallmark/HMM)

Danica McKellar is back as matchmaker and amateur sleuth Angie Dove!

This time out, Angie is moderating a panel at a romance writers' convention when tragedy strikes. That brings her ex-boyfriend, Ethan, into the fold, and we discover Angie has a type.

Can Angie and Detective Kyle Cooper solve a murder and keep her ex out of jail? We have little doubt, but it sure seems like blast.

Be sure to visit the Hallmark Interviews page for chats with Danica, Victor, and Bruce before A Fatal Romance airs!

Sunday, April 26

8/7c Batwoman (The CW)

Kate Kane and her crew return after an impromptu hiatus and things aren't looking up.

Kate's issues with killing Cartwright leave Batwoman's abilities in the lurch. Meanwhile, Alice and Mouse are getting to know their fellow Arkham inmates... uh-oh.

Same Bat-Time! Same Bat-Channel! All-new adventures! Check out TV Fanatic for our review and let us know what you think Team Batwoman's chances are!

8/7c When Calls the Heart (Hallmark)

It's the season finale! Will Elizabeth let the man she's interested in know that he's the one who's caught her eye? And who gets shot??

Will Lee see his sister after so many years apart, and how will that affect his future?

Will a last-ditch effort by Lucas to save his partnership with Henry work? We spoke with a lot of the cast in anticipation of this finale. Check out our When Calls the Heart interviews for more!

Tune in to see how it all plays out, and be on TV Fanatic right afterward for a full review. We can't wait to hear from you !

8/7c God Friended Me (CBS)

We've reached the end of God Friended Me as the series concludes with a two-hour series finale.

The first half of the episode titled "Miracles" focuses on CJ, the son of Corey, the man who created the God Account's original code and wants to destroy it. CJ claims an angel told him to mend things between Corey and his estranged father, Alphonse.

In the second half titled "The Mountain," Miles's Friend Suggestion is his sister, Ali, right before she undergoes cancer surgery. Can he find a way to help her?

Will this be Miles, Cara, and Rakesh's final Friend Suggestion?

We're not ready to say goodbye, but CBS isn't giving us a choice. Tune in to find out how it'll all. Will they find a way to wrap up the mystery of the God Account? Will it end on an uplifting note?

9/8c Westworld (HBO)

Hot on the heels of the news of a Season 4 renewal, the penultimate episode of Season 3 finally reveals Caleb's backstory while building up to the final confrontation between him all the Deloreses versus basically everyone else.

After the stunning twist last week that put William back in play, he is determined to be the good guy. What does that even look like?

Who will survive to fight the final battle? What would Rehoboam's prediction be? Is the fight even worth the cost?

10/9c The Rookie (ABC)

Things go horribly wrong when Nolan and Harper escort a group of teens to jail for a Scared Straight program, and a riot breaks out!

And on the personal front, will Nolan and Grace face a break up when he questions her feelings for him when faced with Grace's ex-husband?

Tune in to see how it all plays out and check out our TV Fanatic full review!

10/9c Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (SHOWTIME)

The series premiere of this "spiritual descendent" of the original Penny Dreadful series brings us to Los Angeles in 1938 with a murder, a riot, and a couple of supernatural sisters with different, but equally tragic, interests in humanity.

A rich and vibrant, yet darkly sinister, landscape with far too many Nazis running around for anyone's comfort is the stage for several conflicts with the potential to spark epic consequences.

It's an intriguing and elegantly staged opening number for a whole new world with (nearly) a whole new cast! Let us know whether you agree with TV Fanatic's review and what you hope to see next!

Monday, April 27

9/8c Prodigal Son (FOX)

Alright, Prodigal Fanatics! It's the season finale! SWAT busts through Malcolm's apartment, accusing him of murder, but they are not done there. It appears Malcolm may be gearing up toward killing Endicott under the influence of Martin.

After a season of Malcolm wondering if he is, in fact, similar to his father, Malcolm may take matters into his own hands to take down Endicott, who is destroying the Whitly family piece by piece.

It seems another attempt may be made on Martin's life, and the promo teases him getting dropped in gen pop, but also, is there a chance of him escaping?

And if the Endicott of it all isn't enough, Malcolm may come face to face with the Girl in the Box for the first time in 20 years. As Martin would say, "what a thrill!"

10/9c Southern Gothic (Investigation Discovery)

This new series unveils deep-rooted tensions and skeletons in the closets of southern citizens who wear smiles to cover their dark secrets.

While highlighting how law enforcement in the South is a personal business, Southern Gothic explores the duplicitous characters, unique settings, and boundless mystery of murder in the American South.

10/9c The Baker and the Beauty Monday (ABC)

Daniel and Noa are going to Puerto Rico, where she is hosting a charity gala to benefit education on the island. Will the island's romantic vibes bring the two closer than ever before? Or will another obstacle get in their way?

Tuesday, April 28

8/7c The Flash (The CW)

Following the colossal fight between Barry, and unbeknownst to him, Iris' clone, Barry starts to get suspicious and takes a closer look at his life with Iris. Will he realize that she is not his wife? And will Iris finally be freed from the Mirrorverse? We can only hope so.

Check it out and then head back to TV Fanatic for our full review.

8/7c The Conners (ABC)

Darlene ends up in jail, leaving Ben to deal with the kids, as Mark embarks on a class experiment that leaves him with a hickey!

Meanwhile, Dan and Louse take their relationship to the next level while Becky considers heading to Mexico to marry Emilio!

9/8c DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

After the shocking events on last week's episode, the whole team seems to be coping in their own way. Zari and Constantine spring right into action to retrieve the rest of the Loom of Fate, but get trapped in a 1910 boarding house with numerous Encores.

Meanwhile, Sara needs time to heal from battling a literal god. Will we find out more about her new powers, or will Sara be hesitant to accept them?

Wednesday, April 29

8/7c The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo)

Kyle's back in town, and she's ready to mingle with her beloved costars. In true Kyle fashion, she throws a beautiful party, but things go from bad to worse for Teddi and Sutton.

Oh yes, the insanity surrounding Teddi's wellness retreat looks set to continue!

Thursday, April 30

8:30 Parks and Recreation Special (NBC)

We've already delivered the news of this Parks and Rec return.

Now it's time to ensure you don't miss it.

If you've wondered how our favorite Pawnee, Indiana government employees are getting through the pandemic, you're about to find out. How exciting is this??

9/8c In the Dark (The CW)

The disaster trio has JUST figured out how to launder money through Guiding Hope, but now an IRS agent is on their case looking through their finances.

Nothing is easy about this life of crime, but Felix continues to descend deeper into the dark side bit by bit when he pilfers his mother's gun for reasons.

Meanwhile, Dean & Gene make some headway in building a case against Nia. And it seems the only one whose love life may be looking promising is Jess and her interest in a new employee.

10/9c Blindspot (NBC)

Initially scheduled for a summer run, this fan-favorite begins its final season.

Subsequent episodes will air on Thursdays at 9/8.

Friday, May 1

Upload (Amazon Prime)

We had a full review of Upload's first season. This clever and fun sci-fi show takes place in a time when uploading your consciousness to the afterlife of your choice is only limited by your budget (and your choice).

Robbie Amell and Andy Allow star in this Greg Daniels series. All ten episodes drop today.

Hollywood (Netflix)

Ryan Murphy takes a bunch of stars he loves and connects them and some new actors in this alt-history series of Hollywood in the late 1940s.

The seven-episode (limited?) series follows a diverse group of up and coming talent hoping to make it big in Tinseltown.

Darren Criss, David Corenswet, Jeremy Pope, Patti LuPone, Dylan McDermott, Holland Taylor, and Maude Apatow star in a range of roles both real and imagined.

It's no Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but kudos to Ryan for his utopian vision of what could have been.

Defending Jacob (Apple TV+)

Now that everyone knows that Jacob is in the firing line for murder, Andy and Laurie will go to extreme measures to save their son.

Unfortunately for Andy, it looks like Laurie is not going to be able to get over his betrayal any time soon.

Did you catch our Defending Jacob interviews? You'll be intrigued. I guaranteed it.

9/8c Dynasty Friday, May 1 (The CW)

In an unexpected turn of events, Anders and Blake Carrington have been kidnapped in Moldovia. Will Adam and Cristal find a way to save them before it's too late?

Culhane plays the long game while enacting revenge of Dominique and Vanessa for playing him and using him on their reality show.

Anyday, Maypril 2020

And let's round out this coming week's entertainment with a word from FilmRise, who has worked to ensure some of the best programming from yesterday is available to stream -- for free!

FilmRise is a company at the forefront in shaping the ad-supported free streaming landscape, and they're happy to help with its selection of nostalgic and comforting TV shows streaming for free.

Below are a few lists of popular FilmRise free, ad-supported programming available to stream now, broken down by categories we think you will enjoy.

Nostalgia TV: Batman (1966), 3rd Rock from the Sun, Robotech, 21 Jump Street, The Greatest American Hero, Grace Under Fire, and Cybill

Crime (Not This Time!): Unsolved Mysteries: Original Robert Stack Episodes, Forensic Files, Silk Stalkings, Midsomer Murders, The Commish, and LA Heat

Edgy British TV: Spaced, Shameless, Father Ted, Black Books, Wired, and Being Human

Gordon Ramsey to the Rescue: Kitchen Nightmares, Hell's Kitchen, and Gordon Ramsay's Ultimate Cookery Course

FilmRise content can be seen on free streaming platforms including The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Tubi, IMDb TV, Crackle, Vudu, Sling, Stirr, Samsung TV Plus, Stirr, Xumo and many more – including FilmRise's own apps on Roku, Fire TV and on iOS and Android-powered devices.

