13 Reasons Why: Netflix Sets Premiere Date for Fourth and Final Season!

It's almost time to say goodbye to 13 Reasons Why.

Netflix today announced that the fourth and final season of the hit drama series would bow on the streamer Friday, June 5.

In the series' final season, Liberty High School's Senior Class prepares for graduation.

But before they say goodbye, they'll have to keep a dangerous secret buried and face heartbreaking choices that could impact their futures forever.

The Season 4 cast includes Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen, Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis, Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley, Miles Heizer as Alex Standall, Grace Saif as Ani Achola, Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla, Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey, Devin Druid as Tyler Down, Timothy Granaderos as Montgomery de la Cruz, Anne Winters as Chloe, Deaken Bluman as Winston Williams, Tyler Barnhardt as Charlie St. George, Austin Aaron as Luke Holliday, Inde Navarrette as Estela de la Cruz, RJ Brown as Caleb, Steven Weber as Principle Bowen, Brenda Strong as Mrs. Walker, Amy Hargreaves as Mrs. Jensen, Josh Hamilton as Matt Jensen, Mark Pellegrino as Deputy Standall and introducing Jan Luis Castellanos as Diego Torres.

13 Reasons Why Season 3 wrapped on an ominous note, with Monty taking the fall for Bryce's murder.

However, he was brutally murdered in prison.

The real killer, Alex, walked free, meaning that justice was not served.

Winston, who had a fling with Monty, knows that Monty could not have committed the crime, so there's no telling what will happen in the final episodes.

13 Reasons Why initially focused on a group of teenagers as they came to terms with the death of Hannah Baker, who also left behind cassette tapes explaining why she came to the decision to end her life.

As the series progressed, it tackled other important topics.

Despite touching on big topics, the series has struggled to maintain the quality of the iteration.

Many fans and critics were unimpressed with the direction of the series, especially the murder mystery surrounding Bryce.

Maybe the series would have been better off in a limited capacity.

Still, there will be a lot of people eager to find out how it ends.

Netflix also dropped a video of a table read of the final season, with the cast assembling one last time to read through the scripts.

Watch it below.

What are your thoughts on the series coming to a close?

Are you ready to say goodbye?

13 Reasons Why airs globally on Netflix.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.