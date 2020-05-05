American Horror Story Season 10 Might Be Delayed. How Long?

American Horror Story's milestone tenth season could be delayed.

Like several other TV shows, production on the series has been shut down, meaning the series will not be able to film its tenth season as planned.

It turns out, the production dates were intricately planned out to make sure they were going to account for something that needed to happen, and it all had to do with the weather.

“A lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment,” series creator Ryan Murphy tells The Wrap.

“It was a weather-dependent show. So now I don’t know. I don’t know what we’re going to do. I don’t know what I’m gonna do next with that show."

"I don’t know if I’ll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one.”

FX or Murphy have yet to announce what the theme or title of the tenth season is, but we do know that it will take place near a beach, thanks to a poster that was released earlier this year.

We also know that the cast included Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, and AHS newcomer Macaulay Culkin.

Additionally, Murphy even suggested on Instagram that the show’s iconic Rubber Man suit could make an appearance.

But if the series is delayed or even swapped out for a different theme, some of the cast may not be available to shoot.

AHS featues in-demand actors, who are attached to multiple different projects at the one time, meaning that their schedules will not always allow for delays.

The good thing is that the series has already been renewed through Season 13, meaning that there is more on the way.

What do you think of this news?

Hit the comments below.

Remember you can watch American Horror Story online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.