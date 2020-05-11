American Horror Story Spinoff: Actually Happening!

The American Horror Story franchise is expanding.

Franchise overlord Ryan Murphy took to social media Monday with a cryptic tease that he is moving forward with American Horror Stories, a spinoff of the American Horror Story, which would be made up of self-contained one-hour episodes.

He announced the news on Instagram in the following post.

“American Horror Story” cast zoom call...where we reminisced about the good times...the spin off we're doing called "American Horror Stories" (one hour contained episodes)...when we will start filming the next season of the mothership...and other stuff I cannot print. It was so much fun and I'm glad we caught up. I miss everyone!

No further details about the spinoff were revealed, including whether it would air on FX.

It's hard to imagine it airing anywhere else, but it could be an FX on Hulu show.

Those shows have the FX branding but do not air linearly on the cabler, with Hulu being their exclusive home.

The positive about this being different stories every episode is that it could bring back AHS franchise favorites, such as Jessica Lange, who probably don't want to commit to a full season of the series.

It's also unclear whether the offshoot could pick up with characters from the previous nine seasons of the show.

Thankfully, we know the original AHS is continuing for at least another four seasons, having been renewed through Season 13.

This year's edition, however, is in doubt, with Murphy announcing last week that it was contingent on a variety of factors.

“A lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment,” Murphy told The Wrap.

“It was a weather-dependent show. So now I don’t know. I don’t know what we’re going to do. I don’t know what I’m gonna do next with that show. I don’t know if I’ll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one.”

This means that another concept could be used this year, but it would all come down to whether TV shows can return to production in time.

The cast of this year's edition was set to include Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, and AHS newcomer Macaulay Culkin.

