CBS Boss Talks Return Dates for Big Brother and Love Island

CBS still has plans to air Big Brother and Love Island this summer.

The network announced its plans for the fall on Tuesday, revealing that it will be bringing back hits such as NCIS, FBI, and many more in the fall.

This was a surprise because FOX and The CW had already announced much of their scripted originals would be pushed to 2021.

“We’re excited to come off another season as America’s Most Watched Network and, despite the obvious challenges around us, put together another winning lineup,” CBS Entertainment chief Kelly Kahl said in a statement of the schedule.

But fans of summer content have been wondering whether this means that Big Brother and Love Island could still be a part of the summer agenda for the Eye network.

“It could be a little later than usual but we’re still optimistic about getting those on. Those shows turn around pretty quickly,” Kahl told Deadline.

“Big Brother has live shows every week, and Love Island literally airs the night after it shoots. Those shows do not have long post processes.”

This could be good news for fans of both franchise, because if the stay at home orders do get lifted, they could get their fill of Big Brother and Love Island.

Even if the shows are not part of the summer slate, it's possible they could move to later in the year.

Like Kahl said, there is no fast turnaround in production, so if scripted shows start production later than planned, then CBS could fill some gaps in the schedule.

It has already announced Survivor and The Amazing Race will be part of the fall schedule, so the network could zero in on a reality-heavy schedule should the scripted shows not be ready in time.

Speaking of scripted shows, CBS did not schedule Blood & Treasure Season 2, which started filming back in October.

This would make one think that the series is ready to be scheduled when CBS needs it.

What do you think of this news?

Are you ready for these summer staples to return?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.